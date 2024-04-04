Taiwan earthquake – latest news: Rescuers race to save dozens trapped in tunnels as nine confirmed dead
Earthquake strikes off the east coast of Honshu, Japan, a day after Taiwan hit with strongest temblor in 25 years
At least 50 people remained missing after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast, killing nine people and injuring more than 1,000 others.
Tremors set off at least nine landslides and debris collapsed hillsides onto Suhua Highway in Hualien, which runs down the east coast.
According to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency (NFA), people are trapped in two road tunnels along the Suhua Highway- one of the most dangerous roads in Taiwan, straddling between the mountainside and ocean.
Rescue teams are working to get to those trapped, with CNN reporting that 75 people who were stranded in various tunnels had been rescued in the morning.
The earthquake – the strongest in 25 years in Taiwan – set off tsunami warnings on the island and across neighbouring countries, seismology officials said.
More than 77 people remain trapped under the rubble after the quake caused widespread damage and power outages across the country.
Strong earthquake off the coast of Honshu in Japan
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck off the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was recorded at a depth of 32km, just a day after a 7.4 earthquake rocked Taiwan, triggering tsunami warnings for Japan.
Taipei resident says she was brought to tears by the earthquake
A Taipei resident has said she was sleeping in her fifth-floor apartment when she was woken up by the violent shaking from the earthquake.
Hsien-hsuen Keng said: “Earthquakes are a common occurrence, and I’ve grown accustomed to them. But today was the first time I was scared to tears by an earthquake.
“I was awakened by the earthquake. I had never felt such intense shaking before,” she said.
She said she had witnessed such a powerful quake for the first time in her life “apart from earthquake drills in elementary school”.
Lin Jung, 36 who manages a sneaker shop in Hualien, recounted being at home, preparing to take his 16-month-old baby to a medical appointment when the earthquake hit.
Initially experiencing what seemed like minor tremors, he described how the seismic activity swiftly escalated into intense shaking.
A ceiling lamp’s glass cover fell and broke, prompting him to prioritise shielding his baby from harm amidst the chaos.
“All I could do was protect my baby.”
Chinese aircraft surround Taiwan as island reels from powerful earthquake
Taiwan on Wednesday detected 30 Chinese aircraft and nine vessels around the island when it was hit by the strongest earthquake in over two decades.
At least 20 of the aircraft entered Taiwan’s northern, middle line and southwestern air defence identification zone, Taiwan’s defence ministry said.
“ROC (Republic of China) Armed Forces have monitored the situation and employed CAP aircraft, navy vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities,” it said.
China offers disaster relief assistance to Taiwan
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said it was highly concerned with the earthquake that hit the island and was willing to provide disaster relief assistance, according to Chinese state media on Wednesday.
“Relevant parties in the mainland were highly concerned and express their sincere condolences to the Taiwan compatriots affected by the disaster,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said.
However, offers of assistance are unlikely to be accepted, given the fraught relations between the island and the mainland.
China and Taiwan remain locked in a longstanding territorial dispute as Beijing lays claim on the island as its own despite not controlling the self-ruling democratic island.
The effects of the earthquake were felt on mainland China and as far away as Taiwanese-controlled islands off the coast of China, said Wu Chien-fu, the head of Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring bureau.
Over 50 still missing a day after powerful earthquake
More than 50 people remained missing in Taiwan, a day after the island was jolted by a powerful 7.24 magnitude earthquake.
Taiwan’s fire department said the number of injuries had reached 1,038, putting the total number of missing at 52.
Around a dozen hotel workers on their way to a resort in Taroko National Park had been located, with 38 still listed as missing.
The fire department said its rescue work was focused on people trapped on the cross-island highway, which traverses the gorge connecting Hualien with Taiwan’s west coast and is a popular tourist destination.
Authorities are using drones and helicopters to look for people in the gorge and will drop supplies to them when they are found.
Watch: Buildings partially collapsed after 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
'Largest earthquake since New Year's Day quake'
Experts are saying that the severity of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake and its impact on Taiwan since the New Year’s Day quake in Japan.
"This magnitude 7.4 earthquake on the central east coast of Taiwan is the largest earthquake to have occurred since the New Year's Day earthquake on the Noto Peninsula of Japan," Adam Pascale, chief scientist at the Seismology Research Centre, said.
The reason for the high magnitude is Taiwan's unique location, professor Meghan S Miller from The Australian National University, explained.
"The M7.4 earthquake that occurred 35 km beneath the east coast of Taiwan was the result of the convergence between the Philippine Sea plate and the Eurasian plate. This complex tectonic setting has produced many other large (M7+) earthquakes historically," Dr Miller said.
World leaders send messages of support to Taiwan following devastating earthquake
Indian Prime Minister sends condolences to Taiwan
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his condolences to Taiwan following the huge earthquake on Wednesday.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen later responded to Mr Modi, thanking him for his “solidarity”.
