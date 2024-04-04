✕ Close Buildings partially collapsed after 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

At least 50 people remained missing after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast, killing nine people and injuring more than 1,000 others.

Tremors set off at least nine landslides and debris collapsed hillsides onto Suhua Highway in Hualien, which runs down the east coast.

According to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency (NFA), people are trapped in two road tunnels along the Suhua Highway- one of the most dangerous roads in Taiwan, straddling between the mountainside and ocean.

Rescue teams are working to get to those trapped, with CNN reporting that 75 people who were stranded in various tunnels had been rescued in the morning.

The earthquake – the strongest in 25 years in Taiwan – set off tsunami warnings on the island and across neighbouring countries, seismology officials said.

More than 77 people remain trapped under the rubble after the quake caused widespread damage and power outages across the country.