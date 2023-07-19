✕ Close US soldier crossed into North Korea ‘without authorisation’, defence secretary confirms

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US soldier Travis King, who has been detained in North Korea after crossing the heavily fortified border, had served nearly two months in a South Korean jail on assault charges, officials said.

The Private 2nd Class became the first American to be detained in North Korea after crossing the heavily fortified demilitarised zone (DMZ) that separates the country from South Korea.

Mr King was held on assault charges in South Korea and was released on 10 July after serving his time in jail, US and South Korean officials have said.

He was expected to face additional military disciplinary action after returning to Texas on Monday before fleeing into North Korea.

Colonel Isaac Taylor of United States Forces Korea Public Affairs told The Independent: “A US Service member on a JSA orientation tour wilfully and without authorisation crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident.”

The soldier was part of a group taking a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom before bolting across the border.