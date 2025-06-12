Mapped: Air India flight bound for London crashes in Ahmedabad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Air India flight bound for London crashed minutes after takeoff from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, killing and injuring multiple people, though the exact number of casualties was yet to be confirmed.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 232 passengers and 12 crew members. The passengers included 169 Indians, 53 Britons, a Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals, the airline said.

The plane made a distress call shortly after leaving the runway at 1.39pm local time (9.09am BST) and then lost contact with air traffic control.

According to Indian officials, the plane went down in the Meghaninagar area, a densely populated neighbourhood in Ahmedabad.

Police said the plane struck a hostel building for doctors close to the airport, triggering a fireball that sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. TV footage showed flames rising behind homes and emergency services pulling people from the wreckage on stretchers.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Air India’s parent company Tata Group, described the crash as a “tragic accident” and a “devastating event”.

He said the airline had set up an emergency centre and deployed a dedicated support team to assist the affected families.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” Mr Chandrasekaran said in a statement. “We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care.”

Air India confirmed the crash. “Flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after takeoff,” the airline said, adding that a hotline had been established at 1800 5691 444 to provide regular information to the affected families.

open image in gallery Smoke rises near a damaged building and trees after an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India, on 12 June 2025 ( ANI )

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad suspended all operations following the crash. “Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after take-off, outside the airport,” a spokesperson said. “All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.”

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 said it received the final signal from the plane just seconds after takeoff. “The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner,” it said.

There is no indication yet that the crash resulted from a technical issue, although the Dreamliner has faced scrutiny in the past. In 2013, shortly after entering service, it was temporarily grounded due to risks associated with lithium batteries.

More than 1,000 Dreamliners are currently in operation with airlines globally, including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, both of which maintain strong safety records. This is the first fatal crash involving the 787, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

The Dreamliner involved was delivered to Air India in early 2014. Its first flight was in December 2013. The carrier, formerly owned by the Indian government, was privatised in 2022 and taken over by Tata Group. In 2024, it was merged with Vistara, a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines.

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, director general of India’s Directorate of Civil Aviation, confirmed the crash occurred at 1.38pm local time in the Meghaninagar area. Officials were still assessing the full impact, he said.

The UK Foreign Office said it was working closely with Indian authorities to determine the facts and offer consular support. “Britain is working with Indian authorities to urgently establish the facts around the Air India plane crash and to provide support to those involved,” a spokesperson said.

Flight tracker shows moment Air India plane crashes shortly after takeoff at Ahmedabad Airport

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said: “The government will provide all the support that it can to those affected.”

Conservative minister Mrs Kemi Badenoch called the news “heartbreaking”, adding: “My thoughts are with all those affected – especially the families of those on board, and the emergency teams responding to what appears to be a horrifying tragedy.”

open image in gallery Smoke rises after Air India flight 171 crashes near Ahmedabad airport ( AFPTV )

Air India has long faced criticism for flight delays and cancellations, often due to a shortage of spare parts and grounded aircraft.

A recent analysis by the Press Association named it the worst-performing airline for UK departures last year, with flights departing on average more than 45 minutes late.

The last fatal crash involving an Indian carrier occurred in 2020, when an Air India Express Boeing 737 overran a runway at Kozhikode in southern Kerala state, killing 21 people.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has directed the aviation ministry to extend all necessary support to the rescue and recovery efforts. Ahmedabad, the site of the crash, is located in Mr Modi’s home state of Gujarat.