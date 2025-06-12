Passenger plane heading to London crashes in India

A passenger plane taking off for London with 242 people onboard has crashed in India.
The incident occurred near Ahmedabad airport in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Heavy plumes of smoke were visible from Dharpur near the Meghaninagar area, according to local media reports.
Fire and emergency response teams have rushed to the spot. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.
More follows
