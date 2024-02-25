For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Indian state of Assam has repealed a colonial-era law that allowed child marriage among Muslims, in a move that is being seen as contentious just months before the country’s general election.

While India has a uniform criminal code across the country, so-called “personal laws” governing issues like marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance vary between religious groups and are often based on differing cultural practices.

Narendra Modi’s ruling BJP party, which is also in power in Assam, has been campaigning to create a Uniform Civil Code that would supercede different religions’ personal laws. Critics fear the move will have an outsize impact on the practices of minority religions.

The Assam state government said it was striking down the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act of 1935, effective imediately from Saturday. Assam has one of the largest Muslim contingents in India at 34 per cent of the population, and community leaders accused the BJP of trying to polarise voters ahead of the election, which is due to take place by May.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “This act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21... This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam.”

BJP state assembly member Jayanta Malla Baruah said it was “a very important step in the journey towards a Uniform Civil Code” in the state. He told reporters that with the law repealed, Muslim marriages in the state will now happen under the Special Marriage Act – a pan-India law that is most commonly used to register inter-religious marriages.

“Through this [the repealed law], we would also see underage marriages being registered – of boys below 21 years or girls below 18 years. So this is a big step towards us being able to completely eradicate child marriage.”

The Assam government is also looking to ban polygamy in the state, making it a criminal offence, and Mr Sarma has repeatedly spoken out against the practice. It is banned among most religions in India but Muslim men can legally have up to four wives under their personal laws.

Asked by Reuters on Sunday whether the northeastern state would implement a Uniform Civil Code before the general elections, Mr Sarma said: "Not immediately".

People react after police arrested their relatives allegedly involved in child marriages, during Assam government’s state-wide crackdown on child marriages, near Mayong police station in Morigaon district of Assam on 4 February 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Many Muslims in Assam trace their roots to the neighbouring Bengali-speaking and Muslim-majority country of Bangladesh, while there are at times tensions in the state between Muslims and ethnic Assamese, who are mostly Hindu.

Muslim opposition leaders said repealing the colonial-era law was discriminatory.

"They want to polarise their voters by provoking Muslims, which Muslims will not let happen," Badruddin Ajmal, a lawmaker from Assam who heads the All India United Democratic Front that mainly fights for Muslim causes, told reporters on Saturday.

"It’s a first step towards bringing a Uniform Civil Code, but this is how the BJP government will come to an end in Assam."

Additional reporting by agencies