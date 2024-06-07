India election results 2024 live: Modi accused of stock market manipulation as BJP sets date for his inauguration
Opposition demands parliamentary investigation after Modi and his minister advise people to buy stocks before poll results
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in for a third term on the evening of 9 June, his party has confirmed, despite an underwhelming performance at the general election that saw his party fall short of an outright majority.
The opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has called for a parliamentary investigation against Modi and his right-hand-man for alleged stock market manipulation in the wake of the election results.
Gandhi said Modi and home minister Amit Shah gave misleading advice to the public after exit polls incorrectly suggested the ruling BJP would win another landslide.
Modi and Shah had urged people to “buy (stocks) before June 4, they will shoot up”. When the election results were finally released on Tuesday, however, Indian stocks suffered their biggest crash in four years.
Meanwhile, Modi has been reaffirmed as the leader of National Democratic Alliance and is expected to meet president Droupadi Murmu to formally claim he has the numbers to form a new government later today.
It comes despite the fact that the BJP’s minor allies are reportedly still making big demands regarding policy changes and cabinet roles.
India PM Modi to be sworn in for a third term on 9 June
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in for a third term on the evening of 9 June, the spokesperson of the second largest party in his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) told Reuters.
Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA won 293 seats in the general election held over the last seven weeks.
Mr Modi will be only the second person after India’s independence hero and first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to hold office for three consecutive terms.
Modi calls his NDA the 'most successful alliance in India's history'
Speaking today after his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary meeting, which reaffirmed his position as its prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi said: “Very few people discuss this, perhaps it doesn’t suit them. But look at the strength of the great democracy of India - today, people have given NDA the opportunity to form a government and serve in 22 states... our alliance reflects the spirit of India.”
Claiming it to be the “most successful alliance in India’s history,” he said, “our aim will be to reach unanimity in all our decisions.”
“We are committed to principle of ‘sarva panth sambhava’ (religious equality)... NDA is not a grouping of parties that have come together for power, it’s an organic alliance committed to principle of ‘nation first’,” he said.
‘ I will be with PM Modi at all times’
JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, speaking at the NDA’s parliamentary meeting today, reasserted his support for the Narendra Modi-led alliance, saying: “I will be with PM Modi at all times.”
“It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you [Modi]. You will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you...We will all work together under your leadership,” the Bihar chief minister said.
Also endorsing Narendra Modi as prime minister, fellow NDA alliance party leader Chandrababu Naidu said: “He has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit...Today, India is having the right leader - that is Narendra Modi.”
Who are the key alliance partners for Modi’s third term? Report:
Who are Modi’s coalition allies-turned-kingmakers and what will they want in return?
Regional heavyweights have emerged as key partners to prop up Modi’s third term – but have been mercurial in the past
Key opposition party AAP says it will go solo in 2025
The Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party has said it would not form an alliance with fellow opposition party Congress to fight the assembly elections in the Indian capital next year.
Delhi minister Gopal Rai said that the party joined hands with Congress only for the Lok Sabha elections.
The decision to go solo comes after the party underperformed during the general election.
“It was decided in the meeting that on 8 June, we will hold a meeting with councillors and on 13 June, a meeting will be held with all party workers in Delhi.
Since Kejriwal is in jail, our struggle will continue,” he said referring to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Having contested 22 seats across five states – Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Assam – AAP ended up winning in just three.
Kashmiri MP-elect requests bail to take oath
A Kashmiri politician who won the election in his constituency despite being in jail on charges of funding terrorism has requested bail to attend the oath-taking ceremony.
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, widely known as Engineer Rashid for his past as a construction engineer, was elected as the MP from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency.
He beat the well-known former chief minister of the state, Omar Abdullah, by over 200,000 votes.
Rashid entered a bail plea on 4 June. Judge Chander Jit Singh has requested a response from National Investigative Agency in the case and the matter is expected to be heard today.
Rashid is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under anti-terror laws, and has been held since 2019.
He has not been allowed to talk to his family over the phone since January this year, a family member told the Frontline magazine.
Congratulating Rashid, Omar Abdullah posted on X: “I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters.”
Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case
A special court in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed by a local politician from Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.
The case filed by Keshav Prasad alleged that Congress engaged in propaganda by publishing full-page advertisements accusing the previous BJP government in the state of charging a 40 per cent commission for providing government projects.
Earlier, two other Congress party members – chief minister of state Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar – were granted bail on 1 June.
They also sought exemption from personal appearance.
Gandhi skipped that hearing, and the court set the next date for today, directing that he should appear in person.
Modi to take oath as PM for third time, says BJP
Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on 9 June , Sunday, at 6pm, said BJP spokesperson Prahlad Joshi at the parliamentary meeting.
Earlier, members of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance met in the parliament to elect the Mr Modi as the bloc’s leader and prime ministerial face.
Mr Modi is for the first time forced to rely on his alliance partners after his party fell way short of majority mark of 272 seats, winning 240 seats, while NDA crossed the mark getting a total of 292 seats.
Elected representatives of Modi-led alliance arrive at parliament
Newly elected parliamentarians of the BJP led National Democratic Alliance arrived in parliament to elect Narendra Modi as the leader, paving the way for his third term, ahead of his slated meeting with president Draupadi Murmu.
“We are very happy. It is a matter of great joy,” says BJP MP, Hema Malini.
“This is just a formality to choose the PM as the leader [of NDA],” says Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan. “We contested the election under his leadership. Under his leadership, we have the capability that NDA is forming the government for the third consecutive time with a thumping majority.”
Modi to claim he can form new coalition government today – report
Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet president Droupadi Murmu to formally claim he has the numbers to form the new government later today, reported NDTV, citing sources.
Modi’s BJP has been meeting for the past two days with its key alliance partners, who are critical to prop up a third administration for Modi after his BJP failed to cross the majority mark of 272 seats in its own right.
All eyes are on the Hindu nationalist party’s balancing act, as they work to accommodate the demands of the Telugu Desam Party’s Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal (United) chief, Nitish Kumar.
Plans are being made for Modi to give his oath as prime minister in a ceremony on Sunday evening.
Rahul Gandhi to appear before state court in defamation case
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear for a defamation case before a court in southern Indian state of Karnataka.
The case filed by Keshav Prasad, a local politician from Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that Congress engaged in propaganda by publishing full-page advertisements accusing the previous BJP government in the state of charging a 40 per cent commission for providing government projects.
Earlier, two other Congress party members – chief minister of state Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar – were granted bail on 1 June. They also sought exemption from personal appearance.
Gandhi, however, skipped the hearing, as the court set the next date of hearing for 7 June, directing his personal appearance,
