✕ Close Indian opposition leader Sanjay Singh on why voters are unhappy with Modi

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in for a third term on the evening of 9 June, his party has confirmed, despite an underwhelming performance at the general election that saw his party fall short of an outright majority.

The opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has called for a parliamentary investigation against Modi and his right-hand-man for alleged stock market manipulation in the wake of the election results.

Gandhi said Modi and home minister Amit Shah gave misleading advice to the public after exit polls incorrectly suggested the ruling BJP would win another landslide.

Modi and Shah had urged people to “buy (stocks) before June 4, they will shoot up”. When the election results were finally released on Tuesday, however, Indian stocks suffered their biggest crash in four years.

Meanwhile, Modi has been reaffirmed as the leader of National Democratic Alliance and is expected to meet president Droupadi Murmu to formally claim he has the numbers to form a new government later today.

It comes despite the fact that the BJP’s minor allies are reportedly still making big demands regarding policy changes and cabinet roles.