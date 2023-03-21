US government report finds ‘significant human rights issues’ in India

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US has urged India to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments as a damning report by the State Department pointed to “significant human rights issues” that have taken place in the past year.

The annual “Country Reports on Human Rights Practices” was released by secretary of state Anthony Blinken on Monday.

Citing examples of human rights issues in India, the report pointed to “credible reports of unlawful and arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings by the government or its agents; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by police and prison officials”, among others.

It mentions there have been “restrictions on freedom of expression and media, including violence or threats of violence, unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists, and enforcement of or threat to enforce criminal libel laws to limit expression; restrictions on internet freedom; interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association”.

According to the World Press Freedom Index released in May last year, India’s ranking dropped to 150th from the previous year’s position of 142nd among 180 nations.

“We have and we will continue to strongly urge India to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments,” said Erin Barclay, the acting assistant secretary at the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.

“Not surprisingly, we also regularly meet with civil society both in the US and in India to hear their perspectives and learn from their experiences, and we encourage the government of India to consult with them as well.”

The report said there is a “lack of accountability for official misconduct” that persists at all levels of government, “contributing to widespread impunity”.

India has yet to respond, but has in the past rejected similar reports by the US government. The country’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

India’s federal government has previously said the country has democratic practices in place and robust institutions to safeguard the rights of all citizens.

The US report also mentioned restrictions on internet freedom in India.

“There were government restrictions on access to the internet, disruptions of access to the internet, and censorship of online content,” it said.

It also said the Indian government “occasionally monitored users of digital media such as chat rooms and person-to-person communications”.

“The government repeatedly imposed temporary internet shutdowns and blocked telecommunications, including the internet in certain regions, particularly during periods of political unrest,” it said.

It pointed out one example that occurred in the western state of Rajasthan last year, where the state government – which is currently run by the Congress party which opposes prime minister Narendra Modi’s party – suspended internet services due to religious tension following the murder of a Hindu tailor.

Among other issues, it listed a lack of investigation of and accountability for gender-based violence in the country, including “domestic and intimate partner violence, sexual violence, workplace violence, child, early, and forced marriage, femicide, and other forms of such violence”.

It also said “there were reports the government or its agents committed arbitrary or unlawful killings, including extrajudicial killings of suspected criminals and terrorists”.

There were allegations, the report mentions, that “police failed to file required arrest reports for detained persons, resulting in unresolved disappearances”.

“There were reports that police beatings of prisoners resulted in custodial deaths”, it said, and “there were reports of abuse in prisons by guards and inmates, as well as reports of rape of detainees by police”.

“There were some reports the government evicted persons from their places of residence, seized their property, or bulldozed homes without due process or adequate restitution citing illegalities in the construction of the buildings,” the report said.

“Human rights activists reported the government was allegedly targeting vocal critics from the Muslim community and using the bulldozers to destroy their homes and livelihoods.”