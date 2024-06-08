World leaders slow to congratulate Modi after unexpectedly close India election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Major world leaders finally started to congratulate Narendra Modi after initial caution following the 2024 general election in which his ruling party fell short of winning an outright majority.

US president Joe Biden, British prime minister Rishi Sunak, and Russian president Vladimir Putin called Mr Modi to extend their wishes on gaining the historic third term.

Mr Modi was declared the prime ministerial candidate after his party reached an agreement with coalition allies a day after the disappointing election results for his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Narendra Modi, centre, poses for a photograph with senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and allies ( AP )

The reaction from the US, the UK, and Russia trickled in slower than usual as they waited for the final outcome of the election on Wednesday.

Final results showed Mr Modi’s BJP won 240 seats, less than the 272 needed to secure a majority in parliament and also less than what exit polls had predicted.

The 15-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition – led by BJP – has 292 seats in parliament, giving it control of the legislature.

The US president “congratulated him (Mr Modi) and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India’s general election”.

“The two leaders emphasized their commitment to deepening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and to advancing their shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” said the White House readout of the call.

They also discussed national security advisor Jake Sullivan’s upcoming travel to New Delhi.

It was a day after the US State Department said it would wait for the final results.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak also called Mr Modi and the two “reflected on the strength of the UK-India relationship and agreed that this will continue to grow in the future”, a statement by the government said.

“Both agreed to stay in touch and looked forward to seeing each other at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Italy next week,” it said.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, a staunch ally of India, said Moscow considers “relations of especially privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi of great importance”.

“I am confident that further promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation and giving it new substance aligns with the interests of the Russian and Indian nations,” he said, according to the Kremlin.

India has refrained from directly denouncing Russia for its war in Ukraine despite Western pressure while continuing to intensify energy trade with the country.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese shared a picture showing him on a call as he congratulated Mr Modi.

“Australia and India are close friends, with strong strategic, economic and cultural ties. We look forward to growing our partnership in 2024 and beyond,” Mr Albanese said in a post on X.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s office congratulated Mr Modi as the ties between Canada and India dipped to a historic low after he accused the Indian government of an assassination.

Mr Trudeau said Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance a relationship “anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law”.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also congratulated Mr Modi and said the EU and India “celebrate the voice of the people in our democracies, the two biggest in the world”.

India this year has signed a free-trade agreement (FTA) with a group of four European countries. It will see investments worth $100bn (£77.8bn) under the pact.

European allies, including France, Italy, Latvia, and Ukraine and many Asian partners, including Japan, China, Taiwan, Bangladesh and others hailed Mr Modi for his historic third term.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, speaks to his supporters after the election result announcement at his party’s headquarter on 4 June 2024 ( Getty Images )

Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni was among the first European leaders to congratulate Mr Modi and shared their picture exchanging laughter on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi last year.

“On the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples,” she said in a post on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi speaks at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, 04 June 2024 ( EPA )

It was followed by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who called on Mr Modi to use his partnership with Ukraine and attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said: “I welcome the successful holding of the world’s largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to prime minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India’s parliamentary elections.”

Mr Zelensky used the opportunity to insist that India use the “weight” of its role in global affairs and work with Ukraine to ensure “a just peace for all nations”.

Latvian and Lithuanian leaders also congratulated Mr Modi on Wednesday.

The Chinese foreign ministry extended a congratulatory message to Mr Modi on the victory of the BJP-led alliance and hoped for a healthy “China-India relationship” amid an ongoing bitter territorial stand-off with New Delhi since 2020.

In a regular press conference, Mao Ning, spokesperson for the ministry, said it hopes the two countries work towards the “big picture”, a stance pushed by Beijing suggesting India move beyond the Himalayan borders dispute. India demands a return to the status quo in disputed border areas.

“We noted the results of India’s general election and extend congratulations on the victory of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA,” Ms Mao said.

“China is ready to work with India to promote the healthy and stable development of relations between the two countries, in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, with an eye to the big picture and a view to the future.”

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sent “warmest congratulations to prime minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term”.

“May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho!,” he said using the Hindi phrase that means congratulations.

Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu and the president of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe also sent their wishes.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on being re-elected for a historic third term. Under your leadership, #India has significantly improved its relationship with #Maldives and the region. I am confident you will build on these successes towards greater cooperation,” Mr Muizzu said.