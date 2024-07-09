Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Russia to discharge Indians from its military after Modi speaks with Putin

Scores of Indian men have reportedly been conned into working in the Russian military

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 09 July 2024 10:00
Comments
Close
Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi ride in golf cart during tour of president’s residence

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Russia has “broadly agreed” to discharge all Indian citizens working in its military following a meeting between Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

India's foreign ministry last month demanded a "verified stop" on the recruitment of its citizens allegedly “misled” into serving in the Russian army after two Indians were killed fighting in Ukraine. Two Indian nationals had been killed in March as well.

Mr Modi brought up the matter during a private dinner hosted by Mr Putin on Monday, news agency PTI reported, citing unnamed sources. The Indian leader is on a two-day visit to Moscow.

Russia was expected to formally announce the decision to discharge all Indians from its military following official talks on Tuesday.

Vladimir Putin with Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow
Vladimir Putin with Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow (EPA)

India had asked Moscow to quickly discharge all Indians working in its military and ensure their safe return while urging its citizens to "exercise caution" in seeking employment in Russia.

Randhir Jaiswal, India's foreign ministry spokesman, said about 20 people had sought help to return home.

Nearly 100 Indian citizens have reportedly been recruited in the Russian military, many of them conned by agents into working as “army security helpers”, according to a report in The Hindu.

A group of men from the western states of Punjab and Haryana dressed in army uniforms recorded a video earlier this year claiming they had been tricked into fighting in the Ukraine war.

In May, Indian police arrested four people allegedly linked to an international human trafficking ring involved in tricking workers into fighting in the Ukraine war by offering them lucrative jobs.

Mr Modi, making his first bilateral visit to Russia since starting his third time as prime minister, was welcomed by Mr Putin on Monday night.

“I look forward to tomorrow’s negotiations which will undoubtedly further strengthen the friendship between India and Russia,” Mr Modi wrote on X.

The Russian leader showed Mr Modi around his residence outside Moscow on a golf cart ahead of official talks in the Kremlin.

"India's relationship with Russia is based on mutual trust and respect," Mr Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow on Tuesday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in