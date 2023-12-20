For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi vowed to “look into” the allegations of an Indian assassination plot in the US while insisting that a “few incidents” were unlikely to derail the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

This is the first time that Mr Modi has publicly addressed the matter after the US accused India of an assassination plot against its citizen and Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been labelled a terrorist in India.

Speaking with the British newspaper the Financial Times on Wednesday, Mr Modi said: "If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it."

He, however, also expressed his concerns about extremist groups operating overseas, saying: “These elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence.”

But the Indian prime minister said it was unlikely to affect the relationship of India and the US, adding that “security and counter-terrorism cooperation has been a key component” of the partnership.

“There is strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership.

“I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries.”

“We need to accept the fact that we are living in the era of multilateralism,” he told the outlet. “The world is interconnected as well as interdependent. This reality compels us to recognise that absolute agreement on all matters cannot be a prerequisite for collaboration.”

Earlier in November, the US raised concerns with New Delhi about the plot to kill Mr Pannun. The allegations came two months after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau raised similar concerns in the parliament, saying there were credible allegations that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination in that country of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

At the time, India rejected the accusation as absurd. But Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat and India responded with the same measure.But in November, the US officials alleged that an Indian government official paid $100,000 for a plot to assassinate Pannun.

They became aware of the plot to kill the separatist leader last spring. The Indian government formed a high-level inquiry committee on 18 November to look into all the aspects of the matter after the US shared some information with India, said spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi.

The unnamed government official was mentioned in an indictment, unsealed in Manhattan federal court, that charged Nikhil Gupta, 52, an Indian national who had lived in India, with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

"The defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethno-religious minority group in India," US attorney Damian Williams said in a release announcing the charges against Mr Gupta.

Mr Gupta was arrested on 30 June by Czech authorities through a bilateral extradition treaty between the US and the Czech Republic, according to the Associated Press. It was not immediately clear when he might be brought to the United States.

US authorities said the plot was directed by an Indian government agency employee who has described himself as a "senior field officer" with responsibilities in "security management" and "intelligence", according to the indictment, seen by the AP.