New Delhi explosion latest: At least eight dead after massive blast near Red Fort
The blast occurred in a car but the exact cause was not immediately known
At least eight people were killed in an explosion near Red Fort in a densely populated district of New Delhi, city police said.
The blast occurred in a car near the Red Fort, but the exact cause was not immediately known.
City police spokesperson Sanjay Tyagi said the cause of the blast is being investigated. At least 11 people were injured, TV channels said.
Police tried to clear crowds that gathered around the site of the incident.
A witness told NDTV they heard a “big sound” and that their windows “shook”.
The Red Fort, known in India as the Lal Qila, is a 17th-century, Mughal-era fort located in the old city and visited by tourists through the year.
Police 'exploring all possibilities' over explosion cause
Police in Delhi are “exploring all possibilities” over the cause of the explosion, officers told the BBC.
They added they are unable to confirm casualty numbers at this time as they attempt to verify these with hospitals in the area.
Where is the Red Fort?
The Red Fort, a 17th-century, Mughal-era fort located in the old city, lies in the busy Chandni Chowk area of Delhi.
Otherwise known as the Lal Qila, it is a popular tourist destination and landmark in the city.
Witness heard 'window-shattering sound' before seeing flames
A witness who lives near the site told the NDTV broadcaster that he heard a "window-shattering sound" and then saw flames engulfing multiple vehicles.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known.
