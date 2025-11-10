Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

New Delhi explosion latest: At least eight dead after massive blast near Red Fort

The blast occurred in a car but the exact cause was not immediately known

Nicole Wootton-Cane
Monday 10 November 2025 15:28 GMT
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

At least eight people were killed in an explosion near Red Fort in a densely populated district of New Delhi, city police said.

The blast occurred in a car near the Red Fort, but the exact cause was not immediately known.

City police spokesperson Sanjay Tyagi said the cause of the blast is being investigated. At least 11 people were injured, TV channels said.

Police tried to clear crowds that gathered around the site of the incident.

A witness told NDTV they heard a “big sound” and that their windows “shook”.

The Red Fort, known in India as the Lal Qila, is a 17th-century, Mughal-era fort located in the old city and visited by tourists through the year.

Follow the latest updates below

Police 'exploring all possibilities' over explosion cause

Police in Delhi are “exploring all possibilities” over the cause of the explosion, officers told the BBC.

They added they are unable to confirm casualty numbers at this time as they attempt to verify these with hospitals in the area.

Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 15:28

Where is the Red Fort?

The Red Fort, a 17th-century, Mughal-era fort located in the old city, lies in the busy Chandni Chowk area of Delhi.

Otherwise known as the Lal Qila, it is a popular tourist destination and landmark in the city.

The iconic Red Fort is located in Delhi's old city
The iconic Red Fort is located in Delhi's old city (Google maps)
Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 15:21

Witness heard 'window-shattering sound' before seeing flames

A witness who lives near the site told the NDTV broadcaster that he heard a "window-shattering sound" and then saw flames engulfing multiple vehicles.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Nicole Wootton-Cane10 November 2025 15:14

At least eight dead after explosion near Red Ford

At least eight people were killed in an explosion near the landmark Red Fort in a densely populated district of the Indian capital New Delhi, city police said.

The blast occurred in a car near the Red Fort, but the exact cause was not immediately known, and was being investigated, city police spokesperson Sanjay Tyagi said.

At least 11 people were injured, TV channels said.

Daniel Keane10 November 2025 15:09

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in