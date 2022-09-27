Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Protests erupt after boy from downtrodden caste is ‘beaten to death’ by teacher in India

Family say 15-year-old boy was beaten for giving wrong answers in a test and died two weeks later

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 27 September 2022 09:12
Comments
Protests erupt in India after boy from downtrodden caste is beaten to death by teacher

Violent protests broke out in India’s Uttar Pradesh after a 15-year-old boy from the Dalit community died after he was allegedly beaten by his teacher in a school.

Nikhit Kumar, a student at a private school in the Auriya district of northern Uttar Pradesh, died 19 days after he was allegedly thrashed by his teacher for giving incorrect answers in class.

According to a police complaint filed by Nikhit’s family, the boy was verbally abused with casteist slurs for being a Dalit – belonging to the lowest rung of the Indian Hindu caste system, formally known as “untouchables”.

His family has alleged that the teacher physically assaulted the boy with sticks and kicked him until he fell unconscious, over a mistake in a social science test on 7 September.

The teenager was in and out of hospital for two weeks after incident, police say, but was rushed to the emergency ward on Sunday after his condition deteriorated.

Recommended

Protests broke out after his body was handed over to the family following a post mortem.

In the clashes that followed, angry protesters resorted to arson and stone pelting, setting fire to at least two private vehicles and two police vehicles in overnight protests on Monday night.

The boy’s body was laid on the road outside the school where he was beaten, as protesters raised slogans to demand justice.

“At first my nephew was beaten brutally by the teacher and then abused as we are Dalits,” Rishi Kumar, an uncle of the boy, told Reuters.

“The teacher hails from the upper caste, he killed Nikhit and later hurled casteist slurs when we demanded monetary compensation,” he added.

The Dalit community consists of 200 million people in India today. Even though the concept of “untouchability” was outlawed in 1955 and successive governments have introduced measures of positive discrimination in jobs and education, the people of the community remain targets of discrimination and abuse throughout the country.

The teacher suspected of the attack remains on the run, police say, and faces charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as well as of culpable homicide, voluntarily causing hurt, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.

Auraiya police official Mahendra Pratap Singh said a preliminary inquiry has suggested that the boy was suffering from a kidney ailment before the incident and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to Indian Express.

Officials are awaiting the boy’s post mortem report and medical records from the hospital to confirm the cause of his death.

On Tuesday, the teenager’s body was taken for cremation by the beavered family who demanded the arrest of the teacher.

Recommended

On 15 September, the rape and murder of two minor Dalit girls rocked the state’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. The two sisters were found hanging from a tree after they were gang raped and six suspects were later arrested after scenes of violent protest.

In India, crimes against Dalits increased by 9.4 per cent, marking a steep rise from 45,961 cases in 2019 to 50,291 in 2020, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in