Rescue teams have successfully drilled through to reach 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a tunnel in India for the past 17 days.

The migrant labourers have been stuck in the tunnel in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand since it collapsed on 12 November.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the work of inserting the pipe inside the tunnel has been completed and all the workers will be rescued soon.

“Soon all the labour brothers will be taken out,” he said.

The men are set to be pulled out one at a time on a wheeled stretcher through the pipe, which has a diameter of just 90cm (3ft). Officials said the process should be completed within a couple of hours.

Medical teams are on standby to take the 41 men to a hospital about 30km away.

