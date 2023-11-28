Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

India tunnel rescuers break through debris to reach trapped workers after 17 days

Men set to be pulled out one by one on stretcher

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 28 November 2023 09:10
Comments
<p>A huge rescue operation lead by India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is underway at the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand state</p>

A huge rescue operation lead by India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is underway at the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand state

(AFP via Getty Images)

Rescue teams have successfully drilled through to reach 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a tunnel in India for the past 17 days.

The migrant labourers have been stuck in the tunnel in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand since it collapsed on 12 November.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the work of inserting the pipe inside the tunnel has been completed and all the workers will be rescued soon.

“Soon all the labour brothers will be taken out,” he said.

The men are set to be pulled out one at a time on a wheeled stretcher through the pipe, which has a diameter of just 90cm (3ft). Officials said the process should be completed within a couple of hours.

Medical teams are on standby to take the 41 men to a hospital about 30km away.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in