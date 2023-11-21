Watch: First video of trapped India Uttarakhand tunnel workers

Authorities in India have released a video of 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayas for more than nine days.

The video was captured using an endoscopic camera fed through a small newly-drilled pipeline and released on Tuesday (21 November).

Rescue operation leader Colonel Deepak Patil said that through this alternative pipeline, “we can send food, mobiles, and chargers inside the tunnel”.

The workers are now being served hot meals in larger quantities, as well as maintaining constant communication through walkie-talkies.

“We will reach you all soon, don’t worry,” an official told a trapped worker.