Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow

Russia says the diplomat was caught red-handed carrying out espionage activities

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 27 September 2022 11:39
Comments
<p>Japanese consul being interrogated by Russian authorities after he was detained ove espionage alligations </p>

Japanese consul being interrogated by Russian authorities after he was detained ove espionage alligations

(Screengrab/@igorsushko)

Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.

Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.

On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata,” or an undesirable person, on grounds he conducted illegal espionage activity and ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), he was detained while receiving classified information about “Russia’s cooperation with an Asia Pacific country” and the impacts of the West’s sanction policy on the economic situation in the maritime territory. It was alleged that he was caught paying money for it, Tass news agency reported.

Japan lodged a formal protest with Russia on Tuesday and rejected the espionage allegations against him.

Recommended

Japan’s foreign ministry said the diplomat was arrested on 22 September and was interrogated with his eyes covered, his hands and head pressed and immobilised.

“The alleged illegal activity insisted by the Russian side is completely groundless,” chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Mr Matsuno said Japan‘s vice foreign minister Takeo Mori summoned Russia‘s ambassador to Japan, Mikhail Galuzin, to demand a formal apology from the Russian government and measures to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Describing Russian authorities’ treatment of the consulate official as “intimidating” during the interrogation, he said such handling of consular officials violates the Vienna convention and a Japan-Russo treaty over consular affairs. “It is extremely regrettable and absolutely unacceptable,” Mr Matsuno said.

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said: “There is absolutely no evidence that there was any engagement in illegal activities as the Russians claim.”

Tass news agency reported the official confessed to violating Russian laws and that he was captured red-handed on camera in a restaurant.

The incident marks another blow to Japan-Russia ties which have deteriorated since Tokyo joined the West in slapping sactions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended

In response to the sanctions, the Kremlin has repeatedly referred to Japan as a “hostile” country, a designation it has also given to the US and EU countries and their allies.

The Japanese government banned the export of materials that could be used for chemical weapons to 21 Russian entities in the latest sanctions on Monday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in