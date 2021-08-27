Afghanistan news – live: Over 180 killed in Kabul airport attack, officials say, with two Britons among dead
The number of Afghans killed in the Kabul airport bombing has risen to 169, one of the country’s highest death tolls in a terror attack.
With 13 US service people dead, it brings the total number of people killed to 182.
Two British people and the child of another Briton were among the dead.
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement: “I was deeply saddened to learn that two British nationals and the child of another British national were killed by yesterday’s terror attack, with two more injured.
“These were innocent people, and it is a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the UK, they were murdered by cowardly terrorists.”
In the hours after Thursday’s suicide bombing, the Ministry of Defence had said no Britons had been killed.
US Covid jabs site opened for arriving Afghans
The US government has opened a mass Covid-19 vaccination site for arriving Afghans near Dulles International Airport, where some of the thousands fleeing the Taliban are now arriving daily. The White House has confirmed that the site — which was set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency — has begun administering vaccinations to the Afghan evacuees.
A second mass vaccination site is expected open in the coming days for evacuees who will be arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport, according to a senior administration official.
Pulitzer £70k grant to help Afghans in journalism
The Pulitzer Prize Board announced a special citation and emergency grant today for people in Afghanistan who risked their safety to help produce news stories and images.
The citation comes with a £70,000 ($100,000) emergency relief grant to help men and women involved in journalism in Afghanistan either resettle or to continue their work safely.
The Pulitzer Board’s citation came a day after a suicide attack at Kabul’s airport killed more than 100 Afghans, 13 US service members, and three UK nationals.
Board co-chairs Katherine Boo, Gail Collins and John Daniszewski said: “It’s critical in a moment of stark threat to support those Afghans whose bravery, skill, and commitment to the ideals of a free press have helped create so much important journalism in recent decades.”
The grant will be administered by the not-for-profit Committee to Protect Journalists.
Two officials have said the number of Afghans killed has risen to 169, one of the country’s highest death tolls in a terror attack.
It brings the total death tally to 182. The US said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.
The number of dead was still subject to change as authorities examined the dismembered remains, they said.
The 13 US service members who died included 10 Marines, a Navy sailor and an Army soldier.
About 12,500 people airlifted out in one day, says US
About 12,500 people were airlifted from Afghanistan yesterday, raising the total number of evacuees amid the Taliban takeover of Kabul to about 105,000 since mid-August, the White House says.
Renewed evacuation efforts ramped up a day before the militant group entered the Afghan capital on 15 August. Since the end of July, about 110,600 have been evacuated, the White House said.
About 5,000 of the 12,500 individuals from yesterday were airlifted out that night, according to the White House tallies.
Taliban to ask Qatar for help in running Kabul airport
The Taliban will ask Qatar for technical assistance in operating Kabul airport, Qatari based Al Jazeera news channel reported today citing a source in the Islamist movement.
The Taliban has already asked Turkey for technical help to run the airport. But next Tuesday’s deadline for all foreign military forces to pull out of Afghanistan applies equally to Turkish troops.
Earlier today, two officials told Reuters Turkey will not help run the airport after NATO’s withdrawal unless the Taliban agree to a Turkish security presence after yesterday’s deadly attacks.
Reporting by Reuters
Armed forces take Pen Farthing and animals through airport
An ex-Royal Marine who said he had been “turned away” while trying to leave Kabul with his rescue animals has been assisted by UK armed forces in his bid to flee Afghanistan.
Paul “Pen” Farthing had set up the Nowzad animal charity in Afghanistan in the mid-2000s after serving with the British army.
He was attempting to get his staff and hundreds of rescue cats and dogs out of the country yesterday when they were turned away from the airport and became caught up in the chaos resulting from the bomb attack.
Another tweet by the MOD adds: “On the direction of the Defence Secretary [Ben Wallace], clearance for their charter flight has been sponsored by the UK Government.”
It comes after Mr Wallace said on earlier this week that he won’t “prioritise pets over people” in evacuation efforts.
Three US Marines and Navy medic killed in attack named
Some of the 13 US service members killed in the airport suicide bombing in Kabul yesterday have been named.
Rylee McCollum, a US Marine, was from Wyoming and had only graduated from a local high school two years ago.
The US Defense Department has not formally announced the names of the American service members killed in the attack, but Mark Gordon, Wyoming’s governor and superintendent of education, said that McCollum was among the dead.
Facebook pages appearing to belong to McCollum and his wife show wedding photos from May and indicate that the couple were expecting a child.
Kareem Nikoui from California, and David Lee Espinoza from Texas, were two other young men in the Marines that were killed when a suicide bomb exploded outside Hamid Karzai International Airport.
US Navy medic Max Soviak, in his early 20s, had also died.
Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the attack.
Sir Keir Starmer responds to news of Britons’ deaths
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “incredibly sad” to hear that two British nationals and a child of a British citizen were among those who died in an attack on Kabul airport yesterday.
He added: “Getting your family to safety should not cost you your life. We must urgently help those left behind to avoid any more tragic deaths.”
Taliban promises that Afghanistan’s borders will be open
Afghans with valid documents will be able to travel freely in the future at any time, a senior Taliban official said today.
In a televised address, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy head of the Taliban’s political commission said: “The Afghan borders will be open and people will be able to travel at any time into and out of Afghanistan.”
The message came as thousands have struggled to get onto the last flights leaving Kabul airport before Tuesday’s deadline for evacuations.
Next few days of evacuations feared to be most dangerous
US military officials have told President Joe Biden that the next few days of evacuations will be the most dangerous to date.
There will be last-minute efforts to evacuate people who want to leave Afghanistan before Tuesday’s deadline.
The security concerns have heightened after 13 US troops were killed by a suicide bombing attack outside Kabul airport yesterday.
Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack.
