Tom Tugendhat warns of 'biggest hostage crisis ever' as evacuations wind down

The number of Afghans killed in the Kabul airport bombing has risen to 169, one of the country’s highest death tolls in a terror attack.

With 13 US service people dead, it brings the total number of people killed to 182.

Two British people and the child of another Briton were among the dead.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement: “I was deeply saddened to learn that two British nationals and the child of another British national were killed by yesterday’s terror attack, with two more injured.

“These were innocent people, and it is a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the UK, they were murdered by cowardly terrorists.”

In the hours after Thursday’s suicide bombing, the Ministry of Defence had said no Britons had been killed.