Afghanistan news – live: Raab refuses to answer questions over his holiday and admits intel failure
Follow the latest updates from Westminster and beyond
Dominic Raab was grilled by MPs this afternoon over the UK’s exit from Afghanistan, which saw the foreign secretary be accused yet again of presiding over “the single biggest foreign policy failing since [the] Suez [crisis of 1956]”.
Early on in the two-hour session, Mr Raab yielded there had been intelligence failings which led the UK to erroneously believe Kabul “would not fall in 2021”. He also said that only a “steady deterioration” of the situation was expected once troops left in August.
“It was unlikely Kabul would fall this year. That was the central assessment,” Mr Raab said, adding he wanted to make it “clear” that this view was shared by other Nato allies.
Asked how many people, that he knew of, were left behind in the operation, Mr Raab said he could “not be confident at all” in the number of British citizens still stranded. Pushed to specify a figure, he eventually conceded it was likely “in the low hundreds”.
When the session turned to his Crete holiday, Mr Raab declined to give further details about the timing of his trip, labelling the “party-political” line of questioning a “fishing expedition”.
“I think many would think that if all military leave was cancelled on 23 July, it is a bad idea for yourself, the prime minister and several other officials in the FCDO, the Home Office and the MoD to take breaks at that time,” the SNP’s Stewart Malcolm McDonald later said.
Raab denies phoneline to Foreign Office didn’t work
Dominic Raab denied claims that the phoneline for MPs wanting to call the Foreign Office with Afghanistan-related enquiries didn’t work during his hearing.
Labour MP Chris Bryant said: “Every MP I know has had the same experience of not being able to get through.”
Mr Raab responded: “Can I just challenge that... between August 16 and 26 the average waiting time to pick up a call on the MP hotline was under a minute.
“For the same period on the public lines it was a range of between 40 seconds and three minutes 49 seconds.”
Raab agrees to come back for second hearing
Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, finished the hearing by thanking Dominic Raab and asking if he would return for another session soon.
“I stand by my judgement that this is the single biggest foreign policy failing since Suez,” he told the meeting.
Responding, Mr Raab said he was “very happy to come back to the Committee” before disagreeing with Mr Tugendhat’s comparison of Afghanistan to the Suez crisis of 1956.
Watch: Raab admits UK thought Kabul ‘unlikely’ to fall in 2021
Dominic Raab has admitted the UK government thought it was “unlikely” that Kabul would fall to the Taliban in 2021.
While being grilled by MPs over Britain’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the foreign secretary also said that only a “steady deterioration” of the situation was expected once troops left in August.
“It was unlikely Kabul would fall this year. That was the central assessment,” Mr Raab said, appearing to confirm there had been an intelligence failure.
Watch the clip here:
Watch: Raab admits UK government thought Kabul was ‘unlikely’ to fall in 2021
Dominic Raab has admitted the UK government thought it was “unlikely” that Kabul would fall to the Taliban in 2021.While being grilled by MPs over Britain’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the foreign secretary also said that only a “steady deterioration” of the situation was expected once troops left in August.“It was unlikely Kabul would fall this year. That was the central assessment,” Mr Raab said.The foreign secretary also wanted to make it “clear” that the view was shared by other Nato allies, while also suggesting the government had contingency plans.
Raab’ to investigate’ Newsnight claims about Abbey Gate
Asked about a BBC Newsnight report, which claims to have seen emails proving the UK embassy told Afghans to go to Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate before the suicide bombing, Dominic Raab said he needed to probe the matter further.
“We changed our travel advice on the evening of Wednesday 25 August, the night before the attack,” Mr Raab told Labour MP Chris Bryant. “At the same time, we stopped asking British and Afghan nationals to come to the airport. We also moved the civilian team from the Baron Hotel processing centre.”
He continued: “I saw that report about the emails and... I need to investigate it.”
Mr Bryant finished the line of questioning by saying he understood that “in a chaotic situation” messages could be confused.
Raab: UK will not recognise Taliban as Afghan government
Dominic Raab has pledged not to recognise the Taliban as the official government of Afghanistan, but added the UK and its allies will “test them and judge them”.
He told the Foreign Affairs Committee: “We will not recognise the Taliban. I believe the US and most of the like-minded G7 countries have all said the same. What we will do is test them and judge them by how they respond.
“I think we will need, as I have said, a much broader caucus of countries involved in trying to resolve this. The United States is going to remain engaged and responsible for what happens next and of course we want to work very closely with them.”
Mr Raab had earlier said Gulf states and Pakistan would need to be involved in future humanitarian and diplomatic efforts in Afghanistan, alongside the Nato allies.
Tweet surfaces claiming Raab flew to Crete on 8 August
After Dominic Raab today refused to answer - seven times in a row - when he flew to Crete, a tweet has surfaced of someone claiming to have seen the foreign secretary on their flight to Crete on Sunday 8 August.
If true, according to the House of Lords Library’s timeline of the Taliban offensive, by this point the following had already occurred when Mr Raab jetted off:
“During the first ten days in August, the Taliban was reported to have committed several high-profile killings. This included murdering the head of the Afghan government’s media centre. This followed an assassination attempt several days earlier of the Afghan’s acting defence minister.
By 8 August, the Taliban had carried out a sweeping offensive through northern Afghanistan in a bid to encircle the capital Kabul. Kunduz City, an area in northern Afghanistan which has routes to major cities including Kabul, was reported to have been largely in insurgent control by this date.”
Watch: Taliban celebrates ‘Independence Day’
The Taliban celebrated its first full day without US soldiers in the country, while the remaining Afghan citizens were left questioning what the future holds.
Taliban fighters fired their guns and fireworks into the air during “Independence Day” celebrations in the Afghan capital.
In between celebrations, the group reiterated their pledge on Tuesday to bring peace and security to the country after decades of war.
Watch it here:
Watch: Taliban celebrates ‘Independence Day’ amid questions about Afghanistan’s future
The Taliban celebrated the first day without U.S. soldiers in the country, while the remaining Afghan citizens are left questioning what the future holds.Taliban fighters fired their guns and fireworks into the air during "Independence Day" celebrations in the Afghan capital as the United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from the country after, ending their 20-year campaign. In between celebrations, the group reiterated their pledge on Tuesday to bring peace and security to the country after decades of war.Kabul airport which has been left non-operational is now the Taliban's responsibility to fix and get back into working order.
Raab avoids question comparing shift patterns in London and Kabul
Dominic Raab has been asked if he believes he was operating the same “24/7” shift pattern that those on the ground in Kabul were at the time of the crisis.
“Are you content you were working the same 24/7 shift pattern in London that were being carried out in Kabul? Or are there any areas of the rota that you’d say [could be improved]?” the Committee’s chair Tom Tugendhat asked.
The foreign secretary said his department were running a three-shift rota pattern but admitted that “like any operation, there are lessons to be learned”.
The SNP’s Stewart Malcolm McDonald later chimed in to ask if Foreign Office employees had annual leave cancelled to support the mission.
Despite Mr Raab saying this had not happened, his SNP opponent responded: “I think many would think that if all military leave was cancelled on 23 July it is a bad idea for yourself, the prime minister and several other officials in the FCDO, the Home Office and the MoD to take breaks at that time.”
No of UK officials processing applications in Kabul ‘peaked at 20’
LBC Radio’s Ben Kentish reports the following from the Committee hearing:
Raab dismisses holiday questions as ‘party-political’
Talk has quickly turned to Dominic Raab’s holiday again. The SNP’s Stewart Malcolm McDonald, having said he “wasn’t interested” in asking about the holiday, engaged in an intense line of questioning about the trip.
After consistently asking Mr Raab “when did you go on holiday?”, Mr McDonald said: “This is ridiculous. Just answer the question, because it applies to your movements and the Taliban’s advance on Kabul, when did you go on holiday?”
Mr Raab again refuses to answer and dismisses it as “party-political” line of questioning.
The SNP MP later asked Mr Raab if he had “ever considered resigning” following calls for him to in recent weeks, to which Mr Raab replied: “No, I considered getting on with the job.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies