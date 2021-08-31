✕ Close General Kenneth McKenzie announces completion of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

The Taliban has celebrated the end of two decades of American military involvement in Afghanistan by posing for photos at Kabul airport and by firing gunshots into the air throughout the city.

These scenes came shortly after the final US soldier - Major General Christopher Donahue - left the country on Monday night, seconds before Joe Biden’s withdrawal deadline of 31 August.

Images taken on Tuesday show Taliban special forces arriving at the airport and one of the group’s fighters sitting in the cockpit of an Afghan Air Force aircraft.

Meanwhile, Dominic Raab has hit out at the Pentagon’s suggestion that last Thursday’s Islamic State terrorist attack indirectly benefitted from the UK’s evacuation plans.

Leaked documents claim US soldiers kept Abbey Gate open longer than they wanted to allow British troops to speed up their work. Speaking to Sky News, the British foreign secretary said this version of events was “just not true”.