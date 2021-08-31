Afghanistan news - live: Taliban celebrate ‘victory’ at Kabul airport after last US soldier leaves
The Taliban has celebrated the end of two decades of American military involvement in Afghanistan by posing for photos at Kabul airport and by firing gunshots into the air throughout the city.
These scenes came shortly after the final US soldier - Major General Christopher Donahue - left the country on Monday night, seconds before Joe Biden’s withdrawal deadline of 31 August.
Images taken on Tuesday show Taliban special forces arriving at the airport and one of the group’s fighters sitting in the cockpit of an Afghan Air Force aircraft.
Meanwhile, Dominic Raab has hit out at the Pentagon’s suggestion that last Thursday’s Islamic State terrorist attack indirectly benefitted from the UK’s evacuation plans.
Leaked documents claim US soldiers kept Abbey Gate open longer than they wanted to allow British troops to speed up their work. Speaking to Sky News, the British foreign secretary said this version of events was “just not true”.
Watch: Afghan TV presenter surrounded by armed Taliban
In case you missed this from earlier, a striking clip shows members of the Taliban holding guns as they appeared on live Afghanistan TV.
The news presenter the insurgents stood around was in the midst interviewing Taliban commander Qari Samiullah.
Mr Samiullah used the slot to tell Afghans still trying to flee the country that they should remain at home.
“Stay and live in your homeland,” he said.
Afghan refugees ‘should be kept in hotels for as little time as possible’
The length of time Afghan evacuees have to spend in hotels should be as short as possible to avoid a detrimental impact on their mental health, a charity worker has said.
People arriving from Afghanistan initially have to stay in quarantine hotels due to Covid-19 rules and will then move into other hotels around the country before securing more permanent accommodation with the help of local authorities.
Jon Featonby, refugee and asylum policy manager at British Red Cross, told the PA news agency that the uncertainty around how long hotel stays for migrants could last has been a worry.
“Eventually what will happen is that those families will go into housing around the country, which will then be their more permanent homes and where they’re really able to become part of that local community,” he said, but added: “What we don’t know yet is exactly how long it might take for some of that accommodation to be sourced.”
He continued: “Some of it will depend on the make-up of particular families, the size of families, if there are any disabilities within those families, accommodation will need to be suitable for that as well. So, some of that can just logistically take a little bit of time to get in place.”
Mr Featonby said the charity has previously seen people going through the UK asylum system accommodated in hotels for “several months”, adding they have seen the “detrimental impact” that scenario can have on people.
“It’s why while people are in those hotels it’s really important that support is in place to give families, particularly children, activities and things that they can do, opportunities to get out of the hotel and start to do things in the local area as well,” he said.
“But then, yeah, absolutely, really important that that stay in hotels, which we accept is necessary when people have been moved, when people have been evacuated from a country so quickly, but that that period of time that people are now in hotels to be as short as possible.”
Afghan Paralympians compete in Tokyo
Two Afghan Paralympians are competing at the games in Tokyo this summer, after being evacuated from Kabul.
Hossain Rasouli took part in the long jump in the T47 class on Tuesday, while his compatriot Zakia Khudadadi will compete in taekwondo on Thursday.
Her appearance in the women’s 44-49-kilogram weight category will be the first time a female Afghan athlete has taken part in the Paralympics since 2004.
This comes two weeks after the IPC was told the Afghan team would be unable to travel to Tokyo. The announcement sparked a “major global operation that led to their safe evacuation from Afghanistan”, IPC president Andrew Parsons said.
Biden to address the nation over Afghanistan withdrawal
Joe Biden will address the nation on Tuesday at 1.30pm EST (6.30pm BST) about Afghanistan.
He is expected to say he made the correct decision to withdraw US troops from the country, despite widespread criticism about his actions.
Hours before his speech, a former vice chief of staff for the US army called the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan one of the “most serious foreign security blunders” in the past 40 years. General Jack Keane added that it was “unforgivable” to put American and Afghan lives in danger by allowing a “terrorist” organisation to seize power.
What time is Biden addressing the nation over Afghanistan withdrawal
The president said he would explain his rationale for ending the war
India holds talks with top Taliban leader
In India’s first formal engagement with the Taliban since it swept to power, the country’s ambassador to Qatar met with a senior figure from the hardline Islamist group.
The meeting was arranged at the request of the Taliban, India’s foreign ministry said.
The conversation touched on the safety of Indians stranded in Afghanistan and fears militants could use the country as a base to launch attacks against India, it added.
Canada to take 5,000 Afghan refugees evacuated by US
Canada will resettle 5,000 Afghan refugees who have been evacuated from Kabul by the US.
These people will be included as part of Canada’s previously announced plan of taking in 20,000 vulnerable Afghans.
“We know there is more to do with allied evacuation operations ending. We’re pulling out all the stops to help as many Afghans as possible who want to make their home in Canada,” immigration minister Marco Mendicino said.
How much US military equipment does the Taliban have?
The US rendered dozens of aircraft unusable during their hasty departure from Kabul airport.
However, lots of US military equipment seems to be in the hands of the Taliban, with the group appearing to fly Black Hawk helicopters over Kandahar.
Tom Batchelor takes a look at what else was left behind:
What American equipment has been left for the Taliban?
As much as £61bn worth of hardware believed to have been left for Islamist group
EU takes hard stance on accepting refugees
Afghanistan: EU signals hard line on accepting migrants
It would seem that the European Union doesn’t want to repeat the migrant crisis of 2015 that fueled support for far-right parties across the continent, according to reports.A draft statement seen by Reuters from EU interior ministers said “the EU and its member states stand determined to act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration” in response to the recent Afghan crisis.EU governments are eager to avoid a repeat of the influx of refugees in 2015 that was blamed by many for fueling the support for far-right parties in Europe.
US to continue evacuation efforts despite withdrawal
The US will continue its evacuation efforts despite the withdrawal of all American soldiers from Afghanistan, the US national security adviser has said.
Jake Sullivan said Washington’s position had moved from “a military mission to a diplomatic mission”, adding that the Biden administration had “considerable leverage” over the Taliban to get its remaining citizens out of the country.
So far, the US has evacuated more than 120,000 people from Kabul, according to the White House.
EU ministers meet to discuss Afghan refugees
EU ministers are meeting on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan and the flow of refugees from the country.
This comes the day after the US withdrew their last soldiers from Kabul.
Prior to the meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the European commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johnsson said: “It’s important that we are in a position where we can avoid a humanitarian crisis, migratory crisis and a security threat from Afghanistan.”
EU ministers meet to discuss Afghanistan, refugees
European Union justice and home affairs ministers are meeting to discuss the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the flow of migrants it is expected to produce
