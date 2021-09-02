Afghanistan news – live: UK must ‘engage’ with Taliban, Raab insists during Doha rescue talks
The UK should “engage” with the Taliban and “adjust to the new reality” in Afghanistan, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said.
Speaking from Doha, the minister added that the British government would not recognise the new rulers in the “foreseeable future”.
The comments come as the Taliban is expected to form a government and to name Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada — the group’s top religious leader — as the country’s new supreme authority.
The US, the EU and others have stressed that formal recognition of this government depends on its action, with Victoria Nuland, US undersecretary of state, saying: “We’re not going to take them at their word, we’re going to take them at their deeds.”
Meanwhile, defence secretary Ben Wallace said he warned his ministerial colleagues in July of a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
In a deepening row with Mr Raab, he countered the foreign secretary’s claim that a failure in intelligence was to blame for the UK’s slow response to the crisis. “History shows us that it’s not about failure of intelligence, it’s about the limits of intelligence,” he said.
British nationals stranded in Kabul have said they fear for their lives.
One told The Independent: “Diplomats are gone from here and so we don’t know what we are going to do. We are in a critical position every day and every moment we think we are going to die. We have no idea what our future will be.”
My colleague Holly Bancroft speaks to some of those affected:
Tajikistan cannot afford to take in Afghan refugees, says police chief
Tajikistan cannot afford to accommodate the 100,000 Afghan refugees it has promised to take due to a lack of international support, its police chief has said.
Interior Minister Ramazon Rakhimzoda said the country does not have the capacity to house them, adding: “Not a single international organisation in 20 years has provided practical help in creating infrastructure to take in refugees and asylum seekers.”
The former Soviet Union state has granted asylum to a total of 15,000 Afghans in the last 15 years.
Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad is travelling to Tajikistan this week to discuss evacuations from Afghanistan.
Former US president George W Bush has defended his decision to invade Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks on America.
Speaking in a new BBC documentary, he said he made some “big decisions” after 11 September, 2001.
“And those decisions were not made out of anger, they were made with a goal in mind, which was to protect the American people. I think I was right,”
Shweta Sharma reports:
UK seeks ‘international coalition’ on Afghanistan
The UK wants a “international coalition” to be formed to exert “maximum moderating influence” on the Taliban, Dominic Raab has said.
At a press conference in Qatar, he added that Britain needed to be “pragmatic and realistic” in its approach to the hardline Islamist group.
He also confirmed that the UK will not recognise the Taliban in the “foreseeable future”.
Here’s a report from our politics editor Andrew Woodcock:
Taliban approves first cricket test since takeover
The Taliban has allowed the Afghan cricket team to tour Australia this year, marking a policy shift from its previous rule.
Hamid Shinwari, the chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said: “The Taliban government has been supporting cricket and all our cricket will be held as per schedule.”
UK must ‘engage’ with Taliban, insists Raab
Speaking from Doha, Dominic Raab has said the UK has “scope for engagement” with the Taliban.
“Now of course we need to adjust to the new reality and our immediate priority is to secure the safe passage of those remaining British nationals but also the Afghans who worked for the United Kingdom and indeed others who may be at most risk,” he added.
Wallace says he warned ministers ‘game was up’ in Afghanistan back in July
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has said he warned cabinet colleagues in July that the “game was up” in Afghanistan, with the Taliban likely to sweep to power.
Amid an escalating row with Dominic Raab, he countered the foreign secretary’s claim that a failure in intelligence was to blame for the UK’s slow response to the crisis.
“I’ve already seen some lines about the failure of intelligence. History shows us that it’s not about failure of intelligence, it’s about the limits of intelligence,” he said.
Qatar to operate Kabul airport ‘soon’
Qatar will “soon” operate Kabul airport, after a team of experts has assessed the damage caused by the US withdrawal, it has been reported.
An Afghan civil aviation official told Al Jazeera, a news channel based in Doha, about the development.
US cooperation with Taliban on strikes against IS ‘possible’
It is “possible” that the US will coordinate with the Taliban on strikes against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has said.
Army Gen. Mark Milley did not elaborate any further.
Afghan women speak of dark future
Sima* is one of many at-risk Afghan women who were unable to leave their home country on evacuation flights.
With Kabul airport now shut, she has split up her family and has gone into hiding.
As a Shia Muslim, a female journalist and the wife of a man who has worked for the US, she is at triple risk of death.
Bel Trew has her story:
