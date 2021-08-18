Afghanistan news – live: Boris Johnson says Taliban will be ‘judged on actions’ as May says global Britain MIA
Boris Johnson today told MPs that the Taliban “will be judged on actions not words” and denied that the UK was unprepared for the events unfolding in Afghanistan.
Opening the emergency debate today he said it was not true to say that the UK “did not foresee this” and said that Western nations had no option put to “pull out” of the country.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was deeply critical of the prime minister and said his judgement has been “appalling” and there has been “a failure of preparation”.
Former prime minister Theresa May said the crisis in the region had been a “major setback” for British foreign policy. She added: “We boast about Global Britain, but where is Global Britain on the streets of Kabul?”
It comes as the Taliban senior leadership have reportedly landed back in Afghanistan and are now expected to arrive in the capital Kabul later today or tomorrow.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-leader of the group, landed back in the country with his delegation on Tuesday at Kandahar airport and is widely tipped to become the next country’s leader.
The BBC reports that other Taliban leaders have also started to return to the country from Qatar where they were in exile.
Uganda to take in 2,000 Afghan refugees
Uganda is to take in 2,000 Afghan refugees in a deal agreed following a request from the US government, Refugee Minister Esther Anyakun has said.
The first group of 500 Afghans are expected to arrive early this week but officials now say arrangement discussions are still ongoing.
SNP calls for ‘judge-led inquiry’ into war in Afghanistan
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called for a future “judge-led inquiry” into the war in Afghanistan.
“Billions have been invested to support these failed military decisions, and it is the Afghan people who are left paying the ultimate price,” he said.
Mr Blackford said he concentrated his remarks on the here and now because “we understand that the immediate priority must be to do everything that we can to protect lives”.
But he said “there must be a future judge-led inquiry into the war in Afghanistan. We owe that to the brave men and women in our military who were sent there, many of them not returning, many of them who paid the ultimate sacrifice”.
Mr Blackford said: “We have let Afghanistan down by the nature of our departure, but we have also let down our military. We should salute each and every one of them.
“They are right to be angry at the political failure. We owe that inquiry too to the many professionals and volunteers who were led to believe that we were there to support the Afghan people in building their nation.
“And we owe it to the future, that such a massive foreign policy failure is never again repeated.”
Tory MP criticises Afghans for ‘queuing at the airport’ and fleeing Taliban
A former Conservative minister has criticised Afghans for “queuing at the airport” to flee the Taliban after the fall of Kabul.
Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne challenged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer if he would flee if the UK were overthrown by a “wicked and brutal regime”.
New Forest West MP Sir Desmond asked: “Were the government of this kingdom to be overthrown by a wicked and brutal regime, I venture that he would want a leading role in the resistance, he wouldn’t be queuing at the airport would he?”
Adam Forrest has the details.
Scotland will play its part in resettling Afghan refugees - SNP Westminster leader
Ian Blackford told the Commons that Scotland “stands ready to play its full part” in resettling Afghan refugees, and called for a summit of the four UK nations to house those fleeing Afghanistan.
The SNP Westminster leader said: “We have made clear that Scotland stands ready to play its full part in resettling refugees. We have called for a four nations summit to integrate those efforts across the United Kingdom - something I hope the Prime Minister will respond positively to.”
Mr Blackford also warned that the Government’s approach to refugees needed “fundamental change”.
He said: “It is important to say that if we are to support the Afghan people - then this crisis needs to mark a point of fundamental change in this Government’s approach to refugees. In the past few months alone, this is a Government which has introduced a hateful anti-refugee bill that would rip up international conventions.”
'Felt terrible about leaving staff’: Afghan central bank chief blames Ghani and flees Kabul
The head of Afghanistan’s central bank called the collapse of the government after the Taliban took over Kabul “disorienting and difficult to comprehend” as he escaped the country.
Ajmal Ahmady, in a series of tweets, blamed Ashraf Ghani for the chaos that has engulfed the country and questioned the loyalty of Afghan security forces.
Mr Ahmady also described his dramatic escape from the country on a military flight.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the details.
Theresa May blasts UK failure to form alternative alliance after US withdrawal
Theresa May has criticised the government’s “incomprehensible and worrying” failure to bring together an “alternative alliance” to prevent the collapse of the Afghanistan administration after the US withdrawal.
In scathing comments, she said the events unfolding in the region had been a “major setback” for British foreign policy, adding: “We boast about Global Britain, but where is Global Britain on the streets of Kabul?
“What does it say about NATO if we are entirely dependent on a unilateral decision taken by the United States?” she told MPs.
The Independent’s political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports.
Labour leader calls for a refugee programme that ‘meets the scale of the challenge’
Sir Keir Starmer has called on the UK Government to lead an international response and create an Afghan refugee resettlement programme that “meets the scale of the challenge”.
The Labour leader told the Commons: “The scale of the refugee crisis requires an international response but we must lead it, and lead with a resettlement programme that meets the scale of the challenge.
“The scheme must be generous and welcoming. If it is not, we know the consequences, we know the consequences now: violent reprisals in Afghanistan, people tragically fleeing into the arms of human traffickers - we know this is what will happen - more people risking and losing their lives on unsafe journeys including across the English Channel.
“We cannot betray our friends, we must lead.”
He later added: “The Government is right not to recognise the Taliban as the official government and the Prime Minister has made that clear, but this must be part of a wider strategy developed with our UN security partners, our Nato allies, to apply pressure on the Taliban not only to stamp out a resurgence of terror groups but to retain the liberties and human rights of Afghans.”
