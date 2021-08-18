✕ Close Watch live as Boris Johnson delivers a statement on Afghanistan

Boris Johnson today told MPs that the Taliban “will be judged on actions not words” and denied that the UK was unprepared for the events unfolding in Afghanistan.

Opening the emergency debate today he said it was not true to say that the UK “did not foresee this” and said that Western nations had no option put to “pull out” of the country.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was deeply critical of the prime minister and said his judgement has been “appalling” and there has been “a failure of preparation”.

Former prime minister Theresa May said the crisis in the region had been a “major setback” for British foreign policy. She added: “We boast about Global Britain, but where is Global Britain on the streets of Kabul?”

It comes as the Taliban senior leadership have reportedly landed back in Afghanistan and are now expected to arrive in the capital Kabul later today or tomorrow.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-leader of the group, landed back in the country with his delegation on Tuesday at Kandahar airport and is widely tipped to become the next country’s leader.

The BBC reports that other Taliban leaders have also started to return to the country from Qatar where they were in exile.