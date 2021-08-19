Afghanistan news – live: Raab ‘too busy’ to help Afghan translators as US troops may stay past 31 August
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been accused of putting the lives of Afghan interpreters at risk, after it emerged that he was “unavailable” to call his Afghan counterpart last week to ensure they received help.
Reports suggest that Foreign Officials advised the Tory frontbencher, who was on holiday in Crete at the time, to ring Hanif Atmar on Friday, two days before Kabul fell to the Taliban. However, he was “too busy” to make the call, sources told the Daily Mail.
Instead, a junior minister called Mr Atmar the following day to discuss the situation. “The foreign secretary was engaged on a range of other calls and this one was delegated to another minister,” his department explained.
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds was among those who criticised Mr Raab, saying his actions were “utterly shameful” and a “dereliction of duty”.
Elsewhere, Joe Biden said that US troops would remain in Afghanistan until they “get everyone out”, even if that means ditching the previously-set 31 August withdrawal deadline. “If there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay to get them all out,” he said.
These developments come as thousands of desperate Afghans continue to struggle to get out of the country, with reports suggesting that the Taliban is making it difficult for people to reach the airport.
Mothers throw babies over barbed wire at Kabul airport in desperation
Kabul airport has seen many desperate scenes since Sunday.
But this is among the most harrowing:
“The mothers were desperate, they were getting beaten by the Taliban. They shouted, ‘save my baby’ and threw the babies at us, some of the babies fell on the barbed wire. It was awful what happened. By the end of the night there wasn’t one man among us who was not crying,” said the Parachute Regiment officer quietly.
Here’s our security correspondent Kim Sengupta’s report from Kabul:
‘They seem to like hitting women’: Violence and desperation as Afghans try to flee country
Kim Sengupta reports from Kabul airport, where the fear and hopelessness of some locals is being met by an increasingly violent response from the Taliban
Fall of Afghanistan a ‘catastrophe and nightmare’, says EU foreign policy chief
The developments in Afghanistan are a “catastrophe and a nightmare”, the EU’s foreign policy chief said on Thursday.
Josep Borrell also spoke of western intelligence’s failure to anticipate the Taliban’s return to power.
His comments came as the first EU staff to be evacuated from Afghanistan touched down in Madrid.
12 killed at Kabul airport since Sunday
A total of 12 people have been killed at Kabul airport since the Taliban captured the city on Sunday, officials have confirmed.
As the militant group swept into the capital, thousands of desperate people fled to the airport in attempts to flee the country.
The subsequent deaths were caused by either stampedes or gun shots, according to a Taliban official, who urged the crowds outside the airport to go home.
“We don’t want to hurt anyone at the airport,” they said.
West perceived as ‘weak’ after fall of Afghanistan, says British defence secretary
The West will be seen as weak after NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban swept to power, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.
“What I’m uncomfortable with is that we have a world order now, where resolve is perceived by our adversaries, as weak, the West’s resolve,” he told the BBC.
Raab ‘too busy’ to call Afghan counterpart last week
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been criticised for not making himself available to call his Afghan counterpart last week.
The Tory frontbencher was advised by Foreign Office officials to ring Hanif Atmar to ensure help was given to local interpreters who had helped British forces.
However, he was “too busy” to make the call and it was conducted the next day by a junior minister, shortly before the Taliban took control of Kabul.
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds was among those who criticised Mr Raab, saying his actions were “utterly shameful” and a “dereliction of duty”.
Raab faces questions over position for ‘failing to make call on Afghan interpreters’
‘What could possibly have been more important than safeguarding the legacy of two decades of sacrifice and hard-won victories in Afghanistan,’ says Lisa Nandy
US forces may stay beyond 31 August deadline, says Biden
US forces will remain in Afghanistan until all they get “everyone out”, even if this goes beyond the previously-set 31 August deadline, Joe Biden has said.
The president told ABC News: “Americans should understand that we’re gonna try to get it done before August 31.
“And if you’re American force – if there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay to get them all out,” he added.
Up to 15,000 US troops are in the country as well as between 50,000 and 65,000 Afghans which the US wants to evacuate.
Biden says troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate civilians
‘If there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay to get them all out’
British founder of animal charity vows to stay in Kabul unless Afghan colleagues are airlifted to UK
A British ex-Marine who runs an animal sanctuary in Kabul has branded the government’s evacuation of the Afghan capital a “masterclass in how to do everything wrong” amid chaotic scenes at the city’s airport – and insists he will not flee the country until the UK authorities agree to relocate his staff.
Paul ‘Pen’ Farthing, founder of rescue charity Nowzad, has called on the British government to take in 25 Afghans who work for his organisation, including young female veterinarians in their 20s, who he warned were most at risk from the Taliban.
He has vowed not to leave Afghanistan until his staff are given permission to relocate to the UK. Read the full story here:
British man vows to stay in Kabul until Afghan colleagues are sent to the UK
Evacuation efforts are ‘masterclass in how to do everything wrong’, says ex-Marine
Former vice president lauds Afghanistan protests
Afghanistan’s former vice president, who has put forward his bid to be considered the lawful president of Afghanistan in absence of Ashraf Ghani, lauded the protest marches in the country on Wednesday.
Amrullah Saleh wrote on Twitter: “I express my respect, support and appreciation for the courageous and patriotic movement of the honourable people of my country in different places for raising the national flag against the Taliban proxy group.”
“A number were honourably martyred in this way Salute those who carry the national flag & thus stand for the dignity of the nation & the country,” he added.
At least three people were killed and more than a dozen were injured during the protest as the Taliban opened fire. The march was carried out to unfurl the national flag of Afghanistan.
IMF blocks Afghanistan’s access to fund resources
The International Monetary Fund announced on Wednesday Afghanistan’s access to the emergency reserve worth USD 460 million will be blocked following the takeover of the Taliban. The organisation stated a “lack of clarity” on its government as the reason.
“As is always the case, the IMF is guided by the views of the international community,” an IMF spokesperson said in a statement. “There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources.”
Earlier, on Tuesday, the Biden administration also froze about USD 9.5 billion of Afghan reserves to keep cash away from the Taliban after it captured Afghanistan.
Afghans struggle to reach Kabul airport as Taliban patrols streets
Thousands of Afghans continue to wait for evacuation flights and many have been facing difficulties reaching the airport. as the streets are patrolled by Taliban militants. According to BBC, the Taliban are particularly not letting Afghans who do not have travel documents to reach the airport. But even those with valid documents have reportedly struggled. In a recent viral video on social media showing the struggle to board a flight, an American-Afghan couple is seen pleading to US forces to let them in.
