✕ Close Terrified parents pass babies and children through Kabul airport crowd

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been accused of putting the lives of Afghan interpreters at risk, after it emerged that he was “unavailable” to call his Afghan counterpart last week to ensure they received help.

Reports suggest that Foreign Officials advised the Tory frontbencher, who was on holiday in Crete at the time, to ring Hanif Atmar on Friday, two days before Kabul fell to the Taliban. However, he was “too busy” to make the call, sources told the Daily Mail.

Instead, a junior minister called Mr Atmar the following day to discuss the situation. “The foreign secretary was engaged on a range of other calls and this one was delegated to another minister,” his department explained.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds was among those who criticised Mr Raab, saying his actions were “utterly shameful” and a “dereliction of duty”.

Elsewhere, Joe Biden said that US troops would remain in Afghanistan until they “get everyone out”, even if that means ditching the previously-set 31 August withdrawal deadline. “If there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay to get them all out,” he said.

These developments come as thousands of desperate Afghans continue to struggle to get out of the country, with reports suggesting that the Taliban is making it difficult for people to reach the airport.