Afghanistan news: Taliban capture provincial capital Zaranj, as battle for Herat intensifies
Follow the latest updates from conflict between Afghan government and Taliban forces
Related video: Former British Army head Gen Sir David Richards warns of ‘20-year geopolitical failure’ in Afghanistan
The Taliban has captured the Afghan provincial capital of Zaranj, according to reports, and assassinated the government’s top media officer in Kabul, on a day of high-profile setbacks for the country’s Western-backed administration.
A police spokesperson in southern Nimroz province said on Friday that Zaranj had fallen to the hardline Islamist group due to a lack of reinforcements from the government.
The insurgents have intensified their campaign to defeat the US-backed government in recent weeks, taking dozens of districts and border crossings as foreign forces complete their withdrawal following 20 years of war.
Interview: ‘No long-term peace while US troops are here’, celebrated Afghan activist says
There can be no long-term peace in Afghanistan while US troops are present as the American military is the root cause of many problems in the country, according to a celebrated Afghan activist.
“History shows no nation can donate liberation to another nation – they come to Afghanistan for their own interests,” Malalai Joya told The Independent.
Our reporter, Andrew Buncombe, has the full interview below:
‘We cannot have long-term peace while American troops are here’ says celebrated Afghan activist
Interview: No nation can gift liberation to another, ex-MP tells Andrew Buncombe
Taliban gains in Afghanistan are putting key legal protections for women ‘at risk’
Taliban gains in Afghanistan as US troops withdraw from the region are placing key legal protections for women at risk, according to a new study.
Research by Human Rights Watch found that the poor implementation of the Elimination of Violence against Women (EVAW) law had resulted in many women and girls being blocked from safety and justice.
Our women’s correspondent, Maya Oppenheim, has the full story below:
Taliban gains in Afghanistan putting key legal protections ‘for women at risk’
Woman whose husband frequently beat her says his parents informed her ‘a husband has such rights’
Taliban cannot be trusted to keep promises to China, Afghan ambassador says
The Taliban cannot be trusted to keep their promise to China that they will not harbour Islamist militants seeking separatism in its Xinjiang region, according to the Afghanistan’s ambassador to China.
Foreign minister Wang Yi hosted a Taliban delegation last week in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, where the Islamist group pledged not to interfere in China's internal affairs or allow Afghan territory to be used by anti-China forces.
However, Javid Ahmad Qaem, the Afghan ambassador to China, told Reuters on Friday that he was sceptical about the Taliban’s promises.
“I don't think even China believes in that,” Mr Qaem said, adding that the Taliban were “only saying this to get regional support”.
In a report published last month, the UN said that the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a militant group affiliated with al-Qaeda that China says wants to set up a separate state in Xinjiang, is active in Afghanistan in areas including the northeastern province of Badakshan, where China and Afghanistan share a remote 76 km border.
Deputy US ambassador to UN urges Taliban to halt offensive
The Deputy US Ambassador to the UN has urged the Taliban to halt their offensive and to pursue a political settlement and protect Afghanistan’s infrastructure and people.
“The Taliban must hear from the international community that we will not accept a military takeover of Afghanistan or a return of the Taliban's Islamic Emirate,” Richard Mills said on Friday.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s UN Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai urged the Security Council to act to “prevent a catastrophic situation.”
“We're alarmed by reports and incidents of gross human rights violation by the Taliban and their foreign terrorist associates in almost half of our country and we are extremely concerned about the safety and security of people in cities under Taliban attacks,” he said.
The pictures below show the scene in Kabul earlier today, soon after government media officer Dawa Khan Menapal was shot dead:
Battle in Herat intensifies, as former mujahideen take up arms
The fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban in Herat has intensified this week, as capturing the city would provide a huge boost to the Islamist group’s claim that it is close to establishing an emirate in Afghanistan.
Soldiers and weapons are reportedly in short supply from the government in Kabul, who have apparently been caught by surprise at the speed of Taliban advances.
Our reporter, Kim Sengupta, has more details below:
Battle between Afghan forces and Taliban intensifies in Herat, as former mujahideen take up arms
Capturing Herat in the west, a traditional stronghold of adversaries, would be a huge boost to the Taliban’s claim it is close to establishing an emirate in Afghanistan
UN warns conflict in Afghanistan has entered ‘deadlier, more destructive phase’
The war in Afghanistan has entered a “new, deadlier, and more destructive phase” with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive, according to the UN’s special envoy for the country.
“A party that was genuinely committed to a negotiated settlement would not risk so many civilian casualties, because it would understand that the process of reconciliation will be more challenging the more blood is shed,” Deborah Lyons told the UN Security Council on Friday.
Ms Lyons added: “This is now a different kind of war, reminiscent of Syria, recently, or Sarajevo, in the not-so-distant past.
“To attack urban areas is to knowingly inflict enormous harm and cause massive civilian casualties. Nonetheless, the threatening of large urban areas appears to be a strategic decision by the Taliban, who have accepted the likely carnage that will ensue.”
Taliban assassinates top Afghan media officer in Kabul
The head of the Afghan government’s media department has been shot dead in Kabul, in the latest example of assassinations by the Taliban of those who oppose the Islamist group.
Dawa Khan Menapal, a persistent critic of human rights abuses by the Taliban, was murdered on the Darul Aman Road in the capital as he left Friday prayers.
Our reporters, Stuti Mishra and Kim Sengupta, have the full story below:
Taliban assassinates top Afghan media officer and government spokesperson in Kabul
It’s the latest in a series of attacks against journalists and government officials in Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthens its stronghold write Stuti Mishtra in Delhi and Kim Sengupta in Herat
Taliban reportedly take control of first Afghan provincial capital Zaranj
The Taliban have taken control of the Afghan provincial capital of Zaranj in Nimroz province, according to BBC reports, in a significant escalation of the conflict in the country.
Although the capture has not been officially confirmed, it comes as fighting between Afghan government forces and the Islamist group has intensified in recent days.
You can find more on this breaking story below:
Taliban reportedly take control of first Afghan provincial capital Zaranj
The city is in southwestern Afghanistan
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the conflict in Afghanistan today.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies