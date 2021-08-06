✕ Close Related video: Former British Army head Gen Sir David Richards warns of ‘20-year geopolitical failure’ in Afghanistan

The Taliban has captured the Afghan provincial capital of Zaranj, according to reports, and assassinated the government’s top media officer in Kabul, on a day of high-profile setbacks for the country’s Western-backed administration.

A police spokesperson in southern Nimroz province said on Friday that Zaranj had fallen to the hardline Islamist group due to a lack of reinforcements from the government.

The insurgents have intensified their campaign to defeat the US-backed government in recent weeks, taking dozens of districts and border crossings as foreign forces complete their withdrawal following 20 years of war.