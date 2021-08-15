✕ Close Afghanistan’s president vows to prevent 'achievements' of last 20 years going to waste

The Taliban has officially entered Kabul, according to reports, with three Afghan officials telling the Associated Press that militants are now present in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, because they weren’t authorised to release the information, they said there had not been any fighting yet.

It comes as Taliban militants released a statement on Sunday to say they did not have any plans to take Kabul, the Afghan capital, “by force”.

Meanwhile, arrangements are said to be in the making for Sir Laurie Bristow, the British ambassador to Afghanistan, to be airlifted out of Kabul by Monday evening. The diplomat had been rumoured to stay put in Kabul International Airport but, as all routes out began to shutter, officials decided Sir Laurie was safest returning to the UK.