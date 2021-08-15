Afghanistan news – live: Taliban enter Kabul, government says as UK ambassador ‘to be airlifted out’
Follow the latest updates as Taliban move on the capital and US sends more troops
The Taliban has officially entered Kabul, according to reports, with three Afghan officials telling the Associated Press that militants are now present in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, because they weren’t authorised to release the information, they said there had not been any fighting yet.
It comes as Taliban militants released a statement on Sunday to say they did not have any plans to take Kabul, the Afghan capital, “by force”.
Meanwhile, arrangements are said to be in the making for Sir Laurie Bristow, the British ambassador to Afghanistan, to be airlifted out of Kabul by Monday evening. The diplomat had been rumoured to stay put in Kabul International Airport but, as all routes out began to shutter, officials decided Sir Laurie was safest returning to the UK.
Taliban has ‘no plans to take Kabul by force’
The Taliban has said it does not plan to take Kabul, the Afghan capital, “by force”, according to militants.
They issued the statement on Sunday amid reports they had officially entered the outskirts of Kabul.
Panicked workers reportedly fled government offices and helicopters began landing at the US embassy.
Taliban enter outskirts of Kabul
The Taliban have entered the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, three officials have told Associated Press.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to release the information, the officials said there hadn’t been any fighting yet.
The Taliban fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman, AP reports, as military helicopters reportedly buzzed overhead and government offices began sending workers home.
The BBC’s Yalda Hakim gave the following update:
Stewart calls out Biden for distancing himself from Afghanistan
Rory Stewart, the UK’s former international development secretary, has criticised Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan – again.
He described Afghanistan as a place the US presidents has “just broken through reckless and precipitate withdrawal”.
On Friday, Mr Stewart described the Taliban advance as “our fault” and told CNN that the county’s collapse was a “shameful” humanitarian catastrophe.
Militants take largest city in southeast Afghanistan
Taliban militants have seized the provincial capital of Khost, the largest city in Afghanistan’s southeast.
At just 93 miles from capital city Kabul, Khost’s seizure shows the insurgents are showing no sign of slowing down.
The latest gain was revealed by Afghan officials and the Taliban itself.
NBC’s Richard Engel and The New York Times’ Sharif Hassan report the following:
Taliban seize last major city outside of Kabul
Insurgents have taken the last major city outside of Afghanistan’s capital held by the country’s central government, cutting off the capital to the east. The collapse of Jalalabad, near a major border crossing with Pakistan, leaves Afghanistan’s central government in control of just Kabul and six other provincial capitals out of the country’s 34.
In a nationwide offensive that has taken just over a week, the Taliban has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swathes of the country.
As a result, rapid shuttle-run flights were seen operating near the US embassy. Wisps of smoke could be seen near the embassy’s roof, two American military officials told Associated Press. The Czech Republic also approved a plan to begin withdrawing their Afghan staff from their embassy after earlier taking their diplomats to Kabul International Airport, the news agency reports.
Taliban ‘now hold all of Afghanistan’s border crossings’
Officials say the Taliban now hold all of Afghanistan’s border crossings, leaving Kabul airport as the only route out of the country, according to Associated Press.
Pakistan’s interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Sunday that the insurgents had taken the Torkham border crossing. He told local broadcaster Geo TV that Pakistan halted cross-border traffic there because of it. Torkham represented the last post still under government control, he added.
Former Afghan president helps with Taliban negotiations
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has tweeted that he met Abdullah Abdullah, head of the Afghan reconciliation committee, on Sunday to decide who should be sent to negotiate with the Taliban.
Biden authorises 5,000 troops to Afghanistan for ‘orderly drawdown’
US president Joe Biden has authorised the deployment of around 5,000 US troops to Afghanistan to ensure an “orderly and safe drawdown”.
The White House made the announcement on Saturday soon after it was announced that insurgents had captured Mazar-e-Sharif, the Afghan government’s last northern stronghold as city after city has toppled, writes Louise Boyle from New York.
Mr Biden said that he had ordered US military and intelligence forces “to ensure that we will maintain the capability and the vigilance to address future terrorist threats from Afghanistan”.
Biden authorizes 5,000 troops to Afghanistan for ‘orderly and safe drawdown’
The Taliban have captured Mazar-e-Sharif, the Afghan government’s last northern stronghold
British ambassador to be airlifted out of Kabul
Sir Laurie Bristow, the British ambassador to Afghanistan, is to be flown home by Monday evening, according to reports first published in The Sunday Telegraph.
The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) had intended for Sir Laurie and a small team of officials to remain at the airport with other international diplomats.
But the newspaper reports that their departure was brought forward amid fears the airport could be overrun as the Taliban continue their lightning advance through the country.
With signs time is rapidly running out, a RAF Hercules was reported to have flown out of the airport on Saturday carrying diplomats and civilians.
The growing chaos - with the signs the government of President Ashraf Ghani is close to collapse - was met with anger and frustration among MPs and British military veterans who served in the country.
