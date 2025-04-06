Son of British couple detained by Taliban call on US to help secure their release

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of a British couple detained by the Taliban has asked US officials to help facilitate their release from a prison in Afghanistan.

Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie Reynolds, 75, were arrested by Taliban officials on 1 February when they were returning to their home in Afghanistan’s Bamyan province. Their friend – American citizen Faye Hall – and an Afghan interpreter were also arrested but Ms Hall was released on 29 March.

Jonathan Reynolds, their son, said anyone who can secure the release of his parents, should “do it now”.

"Anybody who has the ability to unlock that key and let them out, whether it be the Taliban, whether it be the British government or whether it be the American government, I would ask – do it now, please,” Mr Reynolds told the BBC.

open image in gallery Britons held by Taliban to face court hearing despite charges remaining unclear ( Family handout/ The Independent )

"And if you have the ability to put the pressure on the people who hold that key, do it now, please," he said.

The remarks from him come shortly after the US facilitated the release of Ms Hall, who was detained alongside the British couple, and managed to get her out of the Taliban’s custody.

She was freed last month following a court order and logistical support from Qatar in its role as America’s “protecting power” and diplomatic representative in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban called her release a “goodwill gesture” towards president Donald Trump’s administration.

However, the British couple continues to remain in Taliban’s custody without any formal charges filed against them. The Taliban has said the detention came after a “misunderstanding” that they had fake Afghan passports.

open image in gallery Britons held by Taliban to face court hearing despite charges remaining unclear ( Family handout/ The Independent )

The couple, who married in Kabul in 1970, have been running Rebuild, an organisation that provides education and training programmes for businesses, government agencies and NGOs in Afghanistan for 18 years now.

“They’ve been in and out of court, which is infuriating for them because there’s no charges and they are told every single time: yes, they are innocent, it’s just a formality, we’ve made a mistake,” he said.

Mr Reynolds said he is having “excruciatingly painful” conversations with his parents via a prison payphone.

Mr Reynolds said that they have “been open” about their work in Afghanistan and sought to work with the Taliban.

In February, Taliban official Abdul Mateen Qani confirmed the detention of the couple and said: “A series of considerations is being taken into account, and after evaluation, we will endeavour to release them as soon as possible”.

open image in gallery Peter Reynolds and Barbie ReynoldsTaliban takes two Brits hostages in Afghanistan in an ‘alarming lawlessness’ move ( Supplied )

However, there has been no respite for the couple despite appeals of reprieve during the month of Ramadan made by their children to the Taliban. In their previous appeal to the Taliban, the children said: “We sincerely hope that this request will be embraced as a compassionate gesture during the sacred month of Ramadan, a time when the principles of mercy and compassion are especially valued in Islam.”

The couple’s condition inside the prison was denounced by their children who said the detention was “unjust and cruel”. They were moved to a maximum security prison after being separated, their daughter Sarah Entwistles told The Independent. Mr Reynolds is in immense pain after he was beaten and shackled by the Taliban, according to his family members.