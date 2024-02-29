Dozens killed in fire in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fire in a six-storey commercial building in the Bangladeshi capital has killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others.

The blaze began in a restaurant on the first floor of the building, and many people were trapped by the flames, firefighters said.

Bangladeshi health minister Samanta Lal Sen said the fire broke out in the building in Dhaka’s Bailey Road area, in a busy commercial district at the heart of the capital.

Onlookers watch anxiously (REUTERS)

Fire crews rescued survivors and pulled out dead bodies, and by early Friday at least 43 people had died and 22 others were being treated, he said.

Mr Sen said at least 33 people, including women and children, were declared dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

At least 10 others died after being taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

More than a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse the blaze that broke out at the Green Cosy Cottage shopping centre, according to General Brigadier General Main Uddin, the fire service and civil defence director.

At least 75 people, including 42 who were unconscious, were rescued from the building, crews said.