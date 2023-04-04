Raging fire engulfs ‘thousands’ of clothes stalls at Bangladesh market

A raging fire has torn through a popular market in Bangladesh's capital, reportedly burning thousands of clothes stalls.

The fire started at Bangabazar Market in Dhaka early Tuesday morning, but no casualties were reported immediately.

A local fire service official told The Associated Press by phone that firefighters from 47 units were working to extinguish the flames.

Officials did not confirm the cause of the fire on Tuesday.

This footage shows crews responding to the smouldering scene.

