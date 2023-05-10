Imran Khan’s supporters march on Pakistan capital as he is set to face tribunal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Supporters of Imran Khan clashed with the police at several locations after the former prime minister was taken into custody in a dramatic manner during his appearance at the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

Mr Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), called for a shutdown across the country on Wednesday and urged protesters to remain peaceful as the former prime minister is set to face a court tribunal later in the day.

PTI senior leader, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that protests would take place across the country and said: “Peaceful protest is your constitutional right, keep it going. But don’t take the law into your own hands.”

He added: “They are looking for excuses to register fake cases against you. They are looking for excuses to pressure you. Don’t give them the chance.”

Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed outside the police headquarters in Islamabad where Mr Khan is being held. Local reports said that he will appear before a special court set-up for his trial from there later in the day on Wednesday.

Soon after his arrest, supporters of Mr Khan clashed with the police in several cities including Quetta, Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, killing at least one person and injuring dozens.

The Dawn reported that mobile internet services were restricted in the country for several hours on Tuesday and Twitter, Whatsapp and Facebook continued to be blocked.

Schools, colleges and other higher educational institutions were closed across Pakistan on Wednesday.

Mr Khan, the chairman of PTI, was arrested in a corruption case – the Al-Qadir Trust case – in which the former prime minister and his wife have been accused of receiving “billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising a laundered amount of billions”, according to the local media.

Reports suggested that he is likely to remain under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau [NAB] for four to five days.

Mr Khan was giving his biometric data in a room inside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday when officers dressed in riot gear stormed the building, smashing windows to gain access in dramatic scenes captured on video by Mr Khan’s aides.

A large group of paramilitary officers led him away in an armoured vehicle.