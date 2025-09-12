Nepal’s Gen Z protesters lead street clean-up after days of violent unrest
Online videos show young volunteers sweeping pavements, clearing litter from public spaces, and repainting defaced walls in capital Kathmandu
Young protesters in Nepal who forced the resignation of prime minister KP Sharma Oli this week have turned to cleaning Kathmandu’s streets after days of violent unrest left the capital littered with debris.
Armed with brooms, bags and dustbins, the protesters – mostly from Gen Z – were seen sweeping the city’s pavements, collecting debris, and repainting walls near government buildings that were torched during the protests.
Videos circulating on social media show young volunteers repairing broken tiles and clearing litter from public spaces.
Protesters were also seen returning items such as refrigerators, microwaves and fans looted by some of the demonstrators.
At least 34 people were killed and 1,368 wounded in nationwide protests which erupted earlier this week after the government imposed a social media ban, causing deep anger over corruption and unemployment to boil over.
The protests turned violent as security forces used live bullets, tear gas and batons while the agitators toppled barricades, looted businesses and set fire to government and private offices and residences of politicians.
The protesters also burned Singha Durbar, the seat of the Nepali government, and damaged airports and a TV news station building.
The prime minister and four of his ministers resigned on Tuesday and the military took over the capital, enforced a nationwide curfew. The military relaxed the curfew for a few hours on Wednesday to allow people to buy supplies.
A social media video showed a group of young Nepalis repairing broken tiles outside a torched government building while others patched potholes and picked up litter.
Organisers said the clean-up was aimed at showing civic responsibility and signalling that their movement was about rebuilding as much as about protesting.
Similar scenes were witnessed in Bangladesh after protests unseated long-serving prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year. The student-led protests began with a demand to abolish a quota system for government jobs that they said favoured Hasina’s allies and quickly coalesced into a full-scale revolt against her and her Awami League government.
Meanwhile, the families of those killed in the protests gathered in Kathmandu on Thursday and held a candlelight vigil outside a hospital morgue.
They were demanding state honours and justice for their loved ones. "We need to fight for justice for our family who were killed, and we cannot stay silent any longer," said Kamal Subedi, one of those at the vigil. He said his nephew was killed.
"We have lost our loved ones but politics seem to take priority right. No one has even approached us, so now we are going to fight for justice for the honor they deserve."
Some families were still looking for the bodies of their loved ones. Bhol Bahadur Bishwokarma was seeking information about his brother, Santosh Bishwokarma, who was reportedly killed by police fire.
"We have heard that the body is in the hospital morgue here but no one has confirmed that or in what condition and shape the body is in,” he said.
“We have not even been able to see the body. We demand the government address our concern at the earliest.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments