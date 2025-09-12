Nepal’s Gen Z protesters lead street clean-up after days of violent unrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Young protesters in Nepal who forced the resignation of prime minister KP Sharma Oli this week have turned to cleaning Kathmandu’s streets after days of violent unrest left the capital littered with debris.

Armed with brooms, bags and dustbins, the protesters – mostly from Gen Z – were seen sweeping the city’s pavements, collecting debris, and repainting walls near government buildings that were torched during the protests.

Videos circulating on social media show young volunteers repairing broken tiles and clearing litter from public spaces.

Protesters were also seen returning items such as refrigerators, microwaves and fans looted by some of the demonstrators.

At least 34 people were killed and 1,368 wounded in nationwide protests which erupted earlier this week after the government imposed a social media ban, causing deep anger over corruption and unemployment to boil over.

The protests turned violent as security forces used live bullets, tear gas and batons while the agitators toppled barricades, looted businesses and set fire to government and private offices and residences of politicians.

The protesters also burned Singha Durbar, the seat of the Nepali government, and damaged airports and a TV news station building.

open image in gallery People clean a street in Kathmandu ( Reuters )

The prime minister and four of his ministers resigned on Tuesday and the military took over the capital, enforced a nationwide curfew. The military relaxed the curfew for a few hours on Wednesday to allow people to buy supplies.

A social media video showed a group of young Nepalis repairing broken tiles outside a torched government building while others patched potholes and picked up litter.

open image in gallery People clean the premises of the Department of Transport Management office during a curfew ( REUTERS )

Organisers said the clean-up was aimed at showing civic responsibility and signalling that their movement was about rebuilding as much as about protesting.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Bangladesh after protests unseated long-serving prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year. The student-led protests began with a demand to abolish a quota system for government jobs that they said favoured Hasina’s allies and quickly coalesced into a full-scale revolt against her and her Awami League government.

open image in gallery People clean the premises of the Department of Transport Management office in Kathmandu ( REUTERS )

Meanwhile, the families of those killed in the protests gathered in Kathmandu on Thursday and held a candlelight vigil outside a hospital morgue.

They were demanding state honours and justice for their loved ones. "We need to fight for justice for our family who were killed, and we cannot stay silent any longer," said Kamal Subedi, one of those at the vigil. He said his nephew was killed.

"We have lost our loved ones but politics seem to take priority right. No one has even approached us, so now we are going to fight for justice for the honor they deserve."

open image in gallery People clean the premises of the Department of Transport Management office in Kathmandu ( REUTERS )

Some families were still looking for the bodies of their loved ones. Bhol Bahadur Bishwokarma was seeking information about his brother, Santosh Bishwokarma, who was reportedly killed by police fire.

"We have heard that the body is in the hospital morgue here but no one has confirmed that or in what condition and shape the body is in,” he said.

“We have not even been able to see the body. We demand the government address our concern at the earliest.”