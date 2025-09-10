Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flights in and out of Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, have been cancelled with the airport shutting following deadly protests in Nepal over a government social media ban.

At least 19 people have been killed, and around 100 more injured, as clashes between demonstrators and police erupted in Kathmandu.

Kathmandu is a popular city break destination due to its ancient temples, bustling markets and spectacular Unesco World Heritage sites, such as Kathmandu Durbar Square. It is also often the departure point for those set to climb the world's highest mountain, Mount Everest, located outside the city in the Himalayas.

For travellers planning on visiting Kathmandu or other areas in Nepal, and those already there, here is the latest UK government travel advice.

What is happening in Nepal?

At least 19 people have been killed in Nepal amid clashes between protestors and police over a government social media ban.

The demonstrations started when thousands from Generation Z, those in their teens and 20s, protested against the ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Police have been accused of “firing indiscriminately” at demonstrators, while authorities say the protestors broke through a barricade to force their way into the parliament complex in Kathmandu.

open image in gallery Protesters burn vehicles and tires during protests against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, 9 September ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Amid the protests, tyres have been set on fire and objects have been hurled at rows of riot police. One eyewitness told The Independent he saw protesters setting fire to the homes of some politicians in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Protestors marched through the city bearing the national flag and carrying signs stating slogans such as “Shut down corruption, not social media”.

The protests that started in the capital have spread nationwide to other cities, including Biratnagar, Bharatpur, and Pokhara.

Nepal has since reversed the ban, withdrawing the decision to block social media platforms following an emergency cabinet meeting late on Monday. On Tuesday, Nepal’s prime minister KP Sharma Oli released a statement saying he was resigning in light of the crisis.

open image in gallery A burning police station during protests against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday 9 September ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Even after the social media ban was lifted, demonstrators said they would continue to protest. Demonstrators say their grievances are about more than just the social media ban, with some stating that they are continuing to protest corruption and nepotism.

What is the UK government advice?

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed that there have been a number of casualties in Nepal and has advised travellers to avoid protests.

“Protests are taking place in Kathmandu and elsewhere across the country. There have been violent clashes, with lethal force used by the police. This has led to a number of deaths and injuries,” the FCDO said.

“Curfews have been introduced in several cities, including Kathmandu and Pokhara. Avoid protests, check local media for updates, and follow direction of the authorities.”

“Kathmandu airport has also been disrupted, impacting domestic and international flights. Contact your airline, hotel and tour operator for up-to-date information before travel. Tourists should be able to move around and travel to and from airports with proof of travel plans,” the FCDO added.

“While the social media ban has been lifted, expect continued disruption to services.”

open image in gallery A fire burns as demonstrators gather on a road during a protest to condemn the police's deadly crackdown on demonstrators in Kathmandu on Tuesday 9 September ( AFP/Getty )

In its general civil disorder advice for Nepal, the FCDO adds that a number of groups have stated their intent to organise protests or political rallies in Kathmandu and elsewhere across the country.

The FCDO said that they can start at short notice and may lead to clashes between protesters and law enforcement. Protests cause disruption to transport, and the authorities may increase the police presence.

Will my flight be cancelled?

Tribhuvan International Airport, the capital’s main airport, is located close to the city centre and has shut due to “adverse conditions within the valley” as well as “smoke” seen around the airport and the flight path, the airport said in a translated post.

Many flights in the morning were cancelled or diverted to other airports in Nepal and India, and by Tuesday afternoon, the civil aviation authority announced the complete closure of the airport with immediate effect.

What are my rights if my flight is cancelled?

As a passenger, you are covered by UK law if you are departing from an airport in the UK on any airline, arriving at an airport in the UK on an EU or UK airline, or arriving at an airport in the EU on a UK airline.

Airlines must provide you with care and assistance if your flight is cancelled, meaning they must supply you with food and drink (often provided in the form of vouchers), means for you to communicate (often by refunding call costs), accommodation if you are given a new flight the following day, and transport to and from the accommodation or your home.

The airline must provide you with these items until it is able to fly you to your destination, no matter how long the delay lasts or what has caused it, the Civil Aviation Authority says.

Sometimes, airlines are unable to arrange care and assistance if they are stretched during major disruptions, meaning you can arrange the care yourself and claim the cost back later by keeping receipts.

Can I cancel my holiday?

As the FCDO has not warned against travel to Nepal, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

If you do have travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

