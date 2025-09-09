What’s happening in Nepal? How social media ban sparked deadly protests over corruption and nepotism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nepal’s prime minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday after at least 19 people were killed in anti-corruption demonstrations triggered by a government ban on social media platforms.

The protests, led mainly by young people, forced Mr Oli to reverse the ban as anger turned against politicians, with demonstrators setting fire to the homes of senior political figures. The unrest has exposed deep-rooted frustration over corruption, nepotism and political instability in the Himalayan nation.

The restrictions, imposed last week, blocked Facebook, X, YouTube and other major networks that refused to register under new regulations giving the government direct oversight.

Officials said repeated notices had been ignored and argued that unregulated social media was enabling the spread of fake identities, fraud and hate speech. Only five services – including TikTok and Viber – had complied with the requirement and remained accessible.

open image in gallery Demonstrators enter the Parliament complex during a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests ( Reuters )

A bill now before parliament seeks to require platforms to set up local offices and ensure they are “properly managed, responsible and accountable”. Rights groups have condemned the draft law as a tool for censorship designed to silence dissent.

Nepal's social media shutdown also came as governments worldwide, including the US, EU, Brazil, India, China and Australia, take steps to tighten oversight of social media and Big Tech due to growing concern about issues such as misinformation, data privacy, online harm and national security.

open image in gallery Protesters burn vehicles and tires during protests against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu ( AP )

Nepal briefly banned TikTok in 2023, accusing it of spreading indecent material and threatening “social harmony”. That decision was reversed last year after the company pledged compliance with local rules. Pornographic websites have been blocked nationwide since 2018.

Critics say many of these measures risk stifling free expression, but regulators say stricter controls are needed to protect users and preserve social order.

The demonstrations, however, quickly broadened into what has been called the “protest of Gen Z” – referring to those born between 1995 and 2010 – as young Nepalis demanded accountability from politicians they accuse of enriching themselves while ignoring the struggles of ordinary citizens.

open image in gallery Protesters wave flags on the roof of the parliament complex ( Reuters )

“Protests over the social media ban were just a catalyst. Frustrations over how the country is being run have long been simmering under the surface. People are very angry and Nepal finds itself in a very precarious situation,” said Prateek Pradhan, editor of Baahrakhari, an independent Nepali news site.

In recent weeks, TikTok videos showcasing the lavish lifestyles of political families’ children had fuelled resentment in the country. The government’s failure to pursue corruption cases and an unemployment rate of 20 per cent among youth deepened the anger.

“All these issues have made the youth of Nepal dissatisfied. They saw no other option but to take to the streets,” Mr Pradhan added.

open image in gallery Demonstrators carry an injured victim (C) during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on 8 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The violence on Monday makes these protests the deadliest Nepal has seen in decades, exceeding even the 2006 uprising that forced the monarchy to cede power and led to the eventual abolition of the crown two years later. Earlier this year, royalist rallies in Kathmandu left two people dead after clashes with police.

Although Mr Oli resigned, protesters have continued to call for the government itself to be dissolved, raising fears of further instability in a country that has seen 13 administrations since 2008.

open image in gallery Demonstrators gather outside Nepal's Parliament during a protest in Kathmandu on 8 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

On Monday and Tuesday, crowds of tens of thousands gathered in the capital Kathmandu to protest against the corruption and oppose the decision by authorities to block most social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying that the companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

Thousands of youths, including students, many in their school or college uniforms, were stopped by police from marching towards the parliament building, where demonstrations are not allowed. Protesters carried the national flag and placards with slogans such as "Shut down corruption and not social media", "Unban social media", and "Youths against corruption", as they marched through Kathmandu.

open image in gallery Riot police personnel stand guard during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on 8 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Television visuals showed some protesters throwing projectiles at police personnel who were dressed in riot gear and huddled in one place as smoke from tear gas shells filled the street. Protesters also pushed against police barricades and brought them down.

Police fired tear gas, water cannons and live rounds as protesters attempted to storm the legislature.

A police spokesperson said security forces had been instructed to use batons, water cannons and rubber bullets to regain control but confirmed that firearms were also deployed when crowds overran barricades.

open image in gallery Riot police stand guard outside the parliament building as they clash with the protesters in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, 8 Septem 2025 ( AP )

Nima Tendi Sherpa, a 19-year-old shot in the arm during Monday’s clashes, said demonstrations turned violent only after police opened fire on crowds attempting to breach barricades. “I don’t have any harsh feelings toward the policemen. They were just doing their duty by following orders. But I am angry and enraged at the ones who gave those orders,” he said. “Now that the fire has already started, I believe it must continue until we achieve true freedom.”

open image in gallery A demonstrator jumps from the gate of the Parliament during a protest against corruption and the government's decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal 8 September 2025 ( Reuters )

open image in gallery Smoke billows from an ambulance next to riot police officers and demonstrators during a protest against corruption and the government's decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal ( Reuters )

open image in gallery Riot police personnel fire tear gas as demonstrators pelt stones during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on 8 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Pradhan warned the movement is beginning to resemble youth-led uprisings in neighbouring Bangladesh and Sri Lanka that toppled governments. “It appears people are just done with how things have been going on. They want a change,” he said.