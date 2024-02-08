Jump to content

1707363875

Pakistan election 2024 live: Polls open with main opposition leader Imran Khan in jail

After long delay, controversy and concern over rigging from international bodies, voting is finally underway in Pakistan

Maroosha Muzaffar
Thursday 08 February 2024 03:44
Comments
<p>Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on the side of a road for security, ahead of Feb. 8 general elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, 7 February 2024</p>

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on the side of a road for security, ahead of Feb. 8 general elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, 7 February 2024

(Associated Press)

Voting is underway in Pakistan after polling stations for national and provincial assemblies opened at 8am local time.

More than 128 million people are registered to vote in an election overshadowed by the crackdown on jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his popular PTI party.

Mobile phone services were shut down across the country this morning, with the authorities citing the need to maintain “law and order”.

The much-anticipated elections come a day after at least 30 people were killed in multiple blasts at two different political offices in Balochistan province.

The counting of votes will begin soon after polling ends at 5pm local time, and tentative results are expected to emerge within a few hours.

The three main political parties in Pakistan are the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). However, PTI has been denied the right to contest under its own election symbol and has been forced to back a list of independents instead.

1707362288

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on elections in Pakistan.

8 February 2024 03:18

