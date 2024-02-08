Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on the side of a road for security, ahead of Feb. 8 general elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, 7 February 2024 (Associated Press)

Voting is underway in Pakistan after polling stations for national and provincial assemblies opened at 8am local time.

More than 128 million people are registered to vote in an election overshadowed by the crackdown on jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his popular PTI party.

Mobile phone services were shut down across the country this morning, with the authorities citing the need to maintain “law and order”.

The much-anticipated elections come a day after at least 30 people were killed in multiple blasts at two different political offices in Balochistan province.

The counting of votes will begin soon after polling ends at 5pm local time, and tentative results are expected to emerge within a few hours.

The three main political parties in Pakistan are the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). However, PTI has been denied the right to contest under its own election symbol and has been forced to back a list of independents instead.