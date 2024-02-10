Pakistan election – live: Results drag on amid concerns of fraud as Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif both claim win
UK, UK and EU expressed concerns about Pakistan’s electoral process
Imran Khan claimed victory in a video
The US and the UK expressed serious concerns about the fairness of the Pakistan parliamentary elections as former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan both claimed victory with no clear results in sight.
Jailed former prime minister Mr Khan claimed victory in an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence hours after rival Nawaz Sharif did so.
The US Department of State, the UK, and the European Union separately expressed concerns about Pakistan’s electoral process.
UK foreign minister David Cameron raised concerns about the “fairness and lack of inclusivity” of the elections. The US State Department called for an investigation into “claims of election interference or fraud in Pakistan”.
Several US parliamentarians also echoed statements by the Department of State urging for a probe into the electoral process.
Independent candidates backed by Khan won the most seats in the National Assembly, despite his being in jail and his party being barred from the polls.
Mr Sharif said he would seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed the independents. Any party needs 133 seats in parliament for a simple majority.
Pakistan’s army chief Gen Asim Munir said the country needs “stable hands” and a “healing touch” to move on from the politics of “anarchy and polarisation.”
UK foreign minister expresses 'serious concerns' over 'fairness' of Pakistan elections
British foreign minister David Cameron said “serious concerns” have been raised about the “fairness and lack of inclusivity” of Pakistan’s parliamentary elections.
“Authorities must uphold fundamental human rights including free access to information and the rule of law,” Mr Cameron posted on X, applauding all voters.
“We regret that not all parties were formally permitted to contest the elections and that legal processes were used to prevent some political leaders from participation, and to prevent the use of recognisable party symbols,” he said in a statement.
The foreign minister also noted there were restrictions imposed on internet access on polling day, as well as delays to the reporting of results, and claims of irregularities in the counting process.
“The UK urges authorities in Pakistan to uphold fundamental human rights including free access to information, and the rule of law,” he said.
Now Imran Khan claims victory
Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed victory, hours after rival Nawaz Sharif did so.
In an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence and shared on his social media account, Khan rejected Sharif’s earlier claim to victory.
Khan called on his supporters to celebrate a win that was achieved despite what he calls a crackdown on his party.
Independent candidates backed by Khan won the most seats in Thursday’s national election, despite his being in jail and his party barred from the polls.
US congressman accuses Pakistan military of 'rigging' election
American congressman Ro Khanna alleged that the Pakistani military has been “rigging” the country’s just-held general elections to “prop up” its candidate.
“There is huge news today out of Pakistan, the most consequential since the country’s founding in 1947. Here’s what’s going on. The military had supported the current prime minister, but most of the people in Pakistan voted for Imran Khan,” Mr Khanna said in a video shared on social media.
“The military basically has been raging, at least that’s the allegation, rigging the election results to be interfering to prop up their military candidate,” he said, adding that the US should not recognise an “illegitimate government” in Pakistan.
Nawaz Sharif says he wants ‘better relation with neighbours’ after claiming 'victory'
In a premature victory speech, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said he hoped to have “better relations with neighbours” after forming the new government.
“God willing, we will have better relations with our neighbours,” Mr Sharif said, in what seemed to be an indirect message to India.
“Our agenda will be to have a better relationship with the world and our neighbours...,” he said.
Pakistan’s election commission hasn’t officially announced the results yet as both Mr Sharif and candidates backed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan have independently claimed victory.
US senate committee condemns bombings during Pakistan elections
The US Senate foreign relations committee condemned bombings at campaign offices in Pakistan amid the country’s parliamentary elections.
“I condemn in the strongest terms the deadly bombings at election campaign offices in Balochistan and send my condolences to the victims and their families. These attacks must be investigated and the perpetrators need to be held accountable,” Senator Ben Cardin, chair of the committee, said in a statement.
“While I appreciate those in Pakistan who cast a vote in the electoral process this week, these long overdue elections were sadly overshadowed by actions that prevented the meaningful participation of all political parties and candidates,” he said.
Imran Khan granted bail as coalition talks continue
An anti-terror court has granted Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi bail in multiple cases linked to the 9 May riots.
The Rawalpindi court said there was no reason to keep Mr Khan in custody as all accused in the cases have been granted bail.
Independent candidates linked to Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have come on top in the general elections despite several hurdles including the loss of their electoral symbol – a cricket bat – and the detention of the party’s key leaders.
However, no clear winner has emerged in the elections with both Mr Khan and the trailing candidate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif eyeing to form a coalition government.
Success of elections an 'undeniable fact,' says Pakistan Foreign Office
Pakistan’s foreign office said it was “surprised by the negative tone” of some countries and organisations about the general elections.
“These statements ignore the undeniable fact that Pakistan has held general elections, peacefully and successfully, while dealing with serious security threats resulting primarily from foreign-sponsored terrorism,” the foreign office said in a statement.
“While we value constructive advice from our friends, making negative commentary even before the completion of electoral process is neither constructive nor objective,” it added.
Protests as unofficial results celebrated by some candidates overturned
A wave of protests erupted in Pakistan’s Balochistan as the initial unofficial results, celebrated by some candidates as victories, were overturned the next day.
The previous “winning” candidates fell to second and third positions, as per official results declared in the province.
This led to nearly all major political parties – including the PPP and PML-N – staging sit-ins, Dawn reported.
Australia expresses regret for Pakistanis' 'restricted choice' of parties
The Australian government said it was regrettable that the people of Pakistan were restricted in their choice in the election as “not all political parties were allowed to contest.”
“Australia supports a democratic, stable, and prosperous Pakistan which upholds its commitments to democratic principles including human rights, media freedoms, freedom of expression, and freedom of association,” the government said in a statement.
However, the country welcomed the voter turnout in the Pakistan general elections and the increase in the number of women registered to vote.
Independents lead as results yet to be announced for 15 seats
Independent candidates, many backed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan, are still in the lead with wins in 99 seats as the polling results in 15 seats remain to be announced.
Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari reportedly met in Lahore on Friday.
Both sides exchanged views about the formation of a forthcoming government in the country, according to Radio Pakistan.
