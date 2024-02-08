Pakistan election - live: Voting closes in polls marred by violence and internet shutdown
Thousands of troops guard polling stations as borders with Iran and Afghanistan temporarily shut
Pakistan temporarily suspends mobile services nationwide for general elections
At least nine people were killed in Pakistan in poll-related violence and attacks as the country’s 240 million population votes to elect their new parliament and prime minister in high-stake elections.
The attack took place in northwest Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan as gunmen set off a bomb and then opened fire at a police van, police officials said. At least two others were injured in the attack.
Khalid Khan, local police official, said casualties include officers assigned to security duty in the district for the parliamentary elections. No one claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Mobile network and data services have also been blocked in several parts of Pakistan as voters complained of no internet reception outdoors.
The elections, already hit by accusations of rigging and unfair conditions for main opponent Imran Khan, are seeing at least 44 political parties vying for a share of the 266 seats that are up for grabs in the National Assembly, or the lower house of parliament.
An additional 70 seats are reserved for women and minorities in the 336-seat house.
Voting started at 8am local time as polling stations opened for both national and provincial assemblies and is set to conclude by 5pm.
Nawaz Sharif discussing PM plans as voting comes to an end
Considered to be a frontrunner in today’s parliamentary elections in Pakistan, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has brushed off suggestions his Pakistan Muslim League party might not win an outright majority and would need to form a coalition to govern. “For
God’s sake, don’t mention a coalition government,” he said after casting his vote in Lahore’s upscale Model Town neighbourhood.
With hours of polling still to go, he even suggested he was already thinking about which posts would go to his family members — including his younger brother and former prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif.
“Once this election is over,” Nawaz Sharif said, “we will sit down and decide who is PM (prime minister) and who is CM (chief minister)” of Punjab province, a job that is regarded as a stepping stone to becoming premier.
The elections seen to have been marred by internet shutdowns saw supporters, armed police, and media gathered outside the polling station, their numbers increasing as Mr Sharif’s arrival loomed.
Polling has closed in the country and Sikandar Sultan Raja, chief election commissioner, said officials would communicate the results to the oversight body by the early hours of Friday, with the outcome released to the public after that.
Voting closes in Pakistan election
Nawaz Sharif seeks ‘clear majority’ as results expected soon
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is likely to make a comeback in Pakistan after today’s election, dismissed talks of an unclear result and emphasised the need for a “clear majority”.
“Don’t talk about a coalition government. It is very important for a government to get a clear majority...it should not be relying on others,” he told reporters after casting his vote in the eastern city of Lahore.
The main contests are expected to be between candidates backed by jailed leader Imran Khan, whose party won the last national election, and the Pakistan Muslim League of Sharif, who analysts say is being backed by the powerful military.
“The deciding factor is which side the powerful military and its security agencies are on,” said Abbas Nasir, a columnist. “Only a huge turnout in favour of (Khan’s) PTI can change its fortunes.”
He added: “Economic challenges are so serious, grave, and the solutions so very painful that I am unsure how anyone who comes to power will steady the ship.”
Voting time won’t be extended, says Pakistan poll body despite reports
The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected requests for extending time for allowing more voters to cast votes.
No proposal for the extension of the deadline was being mulled over, the commission said on X, formerly Twitter.
The time for voting to end is 5pm and the unofficial results can be aired at 6pm, the commission said.
This is despite requests from the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Imran Khan as they pointed out reports of irregularities.
However, voting time at three polling stations in Gujrat’s NA-62 and PP-28 has been extended, reported Geo news.
Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has decried unfair elections underway in Pakistan today and said their candidates were denied a fair chance at campaigning.
But the party workers, fearing arrest, continued working at the party offices across the country.
Mr Khan’s party called the suspension of the mobile phone services “a severe assault on democracy” and a “cowardly attempt by those in power to stifle dissent, manipulate the election’s outcome, and infringe upon the rights of the Pakistani people.”
The cricket star-turned-Islamist politician – ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in 2022 – is behind bars and banned from running in the election.
He has a huge following but PTI has been forced to back independent candidates. It also remains unclear if his angry and disillusioned supporters will turn up at the polls in significant numbers.
Pak PM says internet blackout in Pakistan over ‘security concerns'
Caretaker prime minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said decisions of internet blackout in some regions of the country have been taken in consideration of security reasons.
On being asked today on the difficulties Pakistani voters were facing, Mr Kakar said: “I am not sure what difficulties are there but you must be aware there’s a wave of terrorism in Pakistan. Some decisions have been taken in security context.”
Authorities have suspended mobile phone services across the country to prevent disruptions and flash protests. Pakistan’s Interior Ministry said the decision was made to maintain law and order. It did not say when the suspension would be lifted.
“Internet has been spotty the last weeks, especially more so today. It comes and goes — no Internet for 5-10 minutes, and then suddenly working slowly for a few minutes. Sites like X (Twitter) are especially slow,” one voter told The Independent.
Taliban ‘controlling polling stations’ in northwest Pakistan, claims party leader
The Taliban’s fighters have been seen in northwest Pakistan’s North Waziristan where a local party leader has said they are issuing threats to the locals and polling staff.
“Militants have been issuing threats to the locals and to the polling staff. Three of our female polling agents very narrowly escaped attacks in the polling station in Government Middle School Wresham Jan Kot, GHS Tappi and GPS Awal Khan Kot in the morning of the polling day on the 8 February,” said Mohsin Dawar, central chairman of National Democratic Movement.
“The Taliban in the area have taken control of the polling stations. I had written a letter to the concerned DRO about the security situation in Tappi but my letter was ignored,” he wrote in a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan.
He added that the region has seen tense security situation for months now, including an attack on him.
“I survived an attack in Tappi during my election campaign in January while an independent candidate of PK-104, Kaleem Dawar, was killed in an attack in Tappi during his election campaign in January,” he said in a letter, urging the poll body to ensure safety of locals and polling staff.
Several bomb attacks and firing disrupt voting across Pakistan
A chain of attacks hampered voting in pockets of Pakistan today as locals stepped out to cast their ballots.
The attacks took place in Dera Ismal Khan in northwestern Pakistan where gunmen set off a bomb and then opened fire at a police van, killing five officers and wounding two others who were assigned to security duty, local police official Khalid Khan said.
While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, the volatile area is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban who often target police forces.
In another northwestern town of Kot Azam, a soldier was killed when gunmen fired on troops, police official Fiyyaz Khan said. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for that attack.
In southwestern Balochistan province, unidentified assailants threw hand grenades at two polling stations where twin bombings hit separate election offices on Wednesday. The grenades caused panic among voters but no casualties were recorded, police offiicals said.
At least 30 people were killed and 30 others injured in the attack on Wednesday for which the Islamic State took responsibility.
What you need to know about candidates, key issues and what it means for the country
Pakistan‘s 127 million voters get to elect a new parliament today. The elections are the twelfth in the country’s 76-year history, which has been marred by economic crises, military takeovers and martial law, militancy, political upheavals and wars with India.
Forty-four political parties are vying for a share of the 266 seats that are up for grabs in the National Assembly, or the lower house of parliament, with an additional 70 seats reserved for women and minorities.
After the election, the new parliament chooses a prime minister. If no party wins an outright majority, then the one with the biggest share of assembly seats can form a coalition government.
