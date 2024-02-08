✕ Close Pakistan temporarily suspends mobile services nationwide for general elections

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least nine people were killed in Pakistan in poll-related violence and attacks as the country’s 240 million population votes to elect their new parliament and prime minister in high-stake elections.

The attack took place in northwest Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan as gunmen set off a bomb and then opened fire at a police van, police officials said. At least two others were injured in the attack.

Khalid Khan, local police official, said casualties include officers assigned to security duty in the district for the parliamentary elections. No one claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Mobile network and data services have also been blocked in several parts of Pakistan as voters complained of no internet reception outdoors.

The elections, already hit by accusations of rigging and unfair conditions for main opponent Imran Khan, are seeing at least 44 political parties vying for a share of the 266 seats that are up for grabs in the National Assembly, or the lower house of parliament.

An additional 70 seats are reserved for women and minorities in the 336-seat house.

Voting started at 8am local time as polling stations opened for both national and provincial assemblies and is set to conclude by 5pm.