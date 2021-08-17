Afghanistan news – live: Taliban leader lands in Kandahar as women’s rights to remain ‘within Islamic laws’
The leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan has landed at Kandahar airport, as the Islamist group gave their first press conference this afternoon.
A spokesman for the Taliban said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund arrived earlier today with his delegation, he is widely tipped to become the next country’s leader.
Meanwhile the group gave their first press conference to the media where Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group “don’t want to repeat any conflict” and added that women’s rights would be respected within Islamic law.
It comes after the group said that it will accept women in a future government in Afghanistan and announced a more general “amnesty” in the country.
But there have already been reports of recriminations taking place, with Afghanistan’s UN ambassador warning the body’s Security Council of images allegedly showing “mass executions of military personnel and [targeted] killing of civilians” in various cities.
Meanwhile, the UK’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the situation at Kabul airport was “stabilising” on Tuesday morning, after thousands of panicked people took to the runway in an attempt to flee the country.
Bipartisan group of US senators calls for ‘humanitarian parole category’ for Afghans
A group of US senators have sent a letter to leaders in the Biden administration asking for the creation of a special category for Afghans trying to escape the country.
Of the 46 Senators who signed the letter, 43 are members of the Democratic caucus and three are Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also signed the letter, while Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and James Inhofe of Oklahoma were the Republicans.
Eric Garcia has the details.
UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on Afghanistan crisis
The UN Human Rights Council is to hold a special session next week on the situation in Afghanistan to address “serious human rights concerns” after the Taliban takeover, a United Nations statement said on Tuesday.
The Geneva forum is set to convene on August 24 at the request of Pakistan and nearly 90 other countries supporting the move, it said. Convening a special session requires support from one-third of the Council’s 47 member states.
Backers so far include members Britain and France - but not China or Russia - while the United States was not among supporting countries with observer status, a provisional UN list showed.
Reuters
Crowds surround Kabul Airport amid flight cancellation chaos
Crowds of people have been filmed flocking to Kabul airport after the Afghani capital was taken over by the Taliban.
Swarms of people were captured outside the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport as desperate families attempted to flee.
Shocked onlookers covered their faces as they watched the citizens scramble to get into the airport.
All commercial flights were said to have been cancelled from the airport after chaos ensued when Taliban militants claimed the city.
It comes as desperate Afghans were filmed climbing onto a departing US Air Force plane.
Veteran: ‘Young Afghan people abandoned to the wolves'
Western governments who gave young Afghan people hope have now “abandoned them to the wolves”, a veteran trapped in Afghanistan has said.
Paul Farthing, a former Royal Marine Commando and founder of the Nowzad animal charity, tried to organise his wife’s escape from Afghanistan via Kabul Airport on Tuesday, but said she became “crushed” in the uncontrolled crowd.
After serving in the Afghan province of Helmand in the mid-2000s, Mr Farthing, known as Pen, set up the sanctuary which has been rescuing stray dogs, cats and other animals for 15 years.
He has urged the British government to help his staff, their dependants and the animals leave Afghanistan under a campaign called Operation Ark, which aims to fundraise £200,000.
The veteran said he will not leave the country without the 71 refugees.
Biden ‘not spoken to world leaders’ about Taliban takeover
US president Joe Biden “has not yet spoken with any other world leaders” since the Taliban’s takeover, according to his national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
At the White House’s first press briefing since Kabul fell on Sunday, Mr Sullivan expressed concern for Afghan women and girls, and defended the administration’s decision to withdraw US troops from the country.
John Bowden reports
Three Western Balkan nations to host refugees for US
North Macedonia will temporarily take in 450 Afghans by the end of the week.
The refugees will be hosted by the country while they seek visas to enter the US, the Skopje government said today.
North Macedonia is the third country in the Western Balkans, along with Albania and Kosovo, to have approved a request by the US administration.
EU says it must talk to the Taliban as they have “won the war”
The EU must engage with the Taliban since they have “won the war” in Afghanistan, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has said.
After an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the crisis, Josep Borrell said Brussels has decided that it was necessary to talk with Afghanistan’s new ruling power.
Adam Forrest reports
Taliban promises safe passage for civilians to reach airport
The Taliban has told US national security adviser Jake Sullivan that it will provide a safe passage for civilians to reach the airport in Kabul.
Mr Sullivan has also told a White House news briefing the US believes the evacuation of people from Afghanistan can continue until 31 August, and that it is talking to the Taliban about the exact timeline and how it will play out.
It comes after Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen had said that the US should “withdraw all their forces” from Afghanistan by 9/11, but that it was “committed not to attack” remaining soldiers in the country after that date.
UK government urged to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees
Boris Johnson has been urged to allow at least 20,000 Afghan refugees to settle in Britain.
The Prime Minister is expected to unveil a new “bespoke” scheme for people fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover.
It has been reported that it will be based on the Syrian Vulnerable People’s Resettlement Scheme, a programme that was set up in 2014 and helped around 20,000 Syrians settle in the UK.
Beth Gardiner-Smith, chief executive of Safe Passage International, said: “We’re calling on the government to commit today to resettle at least 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next two years, in addition to their emergency relocation programme.
“This commitment should go hand in hand with a pledge of a long-term global resettlement scheme, which helps an additional 10,000 refugees a year.”
Robina Qureshi, director of Positive Action in Housing, said: “We should not forget that there are thousands of Afghan asylum seekers already in the UK who are unable to build a life because they are still waiting for their asylum claim decided upon.
“We are therefore calling on the Prime Minister to recognise the plight of Afghans already here and grant them asylum and not to differentiate between those who arrived by boat, lorry or other ‘irregular’ means.”
UK security services concerned about potential terrorist activity in ‘ungoverned spaces’
British intelligence agencies are monitoring the impact of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan on jihadists in the UK and groups that may take advantage of “ungoverned spaces”.
In a 2020 deal that ensured the withdrawal of US troops, the Taliban pledged to ensure terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and Isis were not able to use Afghan territory to train and plot foreign attacks.
But there are concerns that the agreement may not be honoured, or that the Taliban may lose control of parts of the country to its rivals.
The Independent’s security correspondent Lizzie Dearden reports.
