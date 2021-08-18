Afghanistan news – live: US investigating human remains found in wheel well of USAF C-17 aircraft
Follow the latest updates as the Taliban seize Kabul
US Air Force officials have confirmed that human body parts were discovered in the wheel well of a US C-17 cargo plane that left the international airport in Kabul amid chaotic scenes.
The Air Force has not said how many people died, but that it was probing “the loss of civilian life.”
Meanwhile, the leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan landed at Kandahar airport, as the Islamist group gave their first press conference on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the Taliban said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund arrived earlier today with his delegation, he is widely tipped to become the next country’s leader.
The group gave their first press conference to the media where Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group “don’t want to repeat any conflict” and added that women’s rights would be respected within Islamic law.
It comes after the group said that it will accept women in a future government in Afghanistan and announced a more general “amnesty” in the country.
But there have already been reports of recriminations taking place, with Afghanistan’s UN ambassador warning the body’s Security Council of images allegedly showing “mass executions of military personnel and [targeted] killing of civilians” in various cities.
Meanwhile, the UK’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the situation at Kabul airport was “stabilising” on Tuesday morning after thousands of panicked people took to the runway in an attempt to flee the country.
Biden popularity drops in new poll in wake of Afghan chaos
Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped by 7 percentage points to its lowest level in the wake of the chaotic scenes as the Taliban swept back into power in Afghanistan, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.
The national opinion poll, which was conducted on Monday, found that 46 per cent of American adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, the lowest number since he took office in January.
That was down from 53 per cent who felt that way in a similar poll carried out on Friday, according to Reuters.
Air Force launches investigation after body parts found in wheel well of Kabul flight
Air Force officials confirmed that human body parts were discovered in the wheel well of a US C-17 cargo plane that left the international airport in Kabul amid chaotic scenes.
The plane was mobbed by Afghan people desperate to escape on a flight out of the country, with some seen climbing on the outside of the aircraft as it took off, and even fell from it as it climbed into the sky.
The Air Force has not said how many people die, but that it was probing “the loss of civilian life.”
Canada not planning to recognise Taliban
Canada says it does not plan on recognising the Taliban as Afghanistan’s official government, after it swept into power in Kabul this week.
“Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.
“They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force.”
Why did US leave Afghanistan and how much did America spend?
The US is fully withdrawing fromAfghanistan, leaving the country after 20 years of war and more than 100,000 lives lost between Afghan civilians, military, coalition troops and militant fighters.
In the wake of the pull-out, critics from both sides of the political aisle have criticised Joe Biden’s decision to end the US’s presence in the country.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Why did US leave Afghanistan and how much did America spend?
The war cost trillions of dollars and left more than 100,000 dead
Afghanistan: White House aide clarifies comments to insist that all Americans will be brought back home
Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser has clarified his comments to insist that all Americans will be brought home from Afghanistan.
Jake Sullivan took to Twitter to confirm that the Biden administration is committed to achieving that goal before US troops leave the country at the end of the month.
White House aide clarifies comments to insist that all Americans will be brought back home
Jake Sullivan says US will achieve goal with ‘incredible work of our troops and diplomats’
US military evacuated 1,100 US citizens on Tuesday
Officials say the 1,100 US citizens left Afghanistan on 13 flights, officials said.
Earlier lawmakers were told that there are between 10,000 and 15,000 US citizens in the country, tweeted CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
US government watchdog issues scathing report on America’s efforts in Afghanistan
A US government watchdog has issued a scathing report on America’s efforts in Afghanistan.
The report was issued amid the chaotic scenes in the country, which has seen the government collapse and the Taliban sweep back into power.
More below.
US government watchdog issues scathing report on America’s efforts in Afghanistan
Special Inspector General for Afghanistan recapped the “many failures” of American efforts in the country
A recap of today’s developments:
- The UK government pledges to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees over five years
- President Biden and PM Boris Johnson have their first talk about the Taliban takeover
- US Air Force said human were remains found in wheel well of USAF C-17 aircraft bound for Qatar from Kabul
- UN Human Rights Council announces that it will hold special session on Afghanistan crisis next week
- The EU said it will engage with the Taliban since they have “won the war” in Afghanistan
- The Taliban has promised to the US that it will allow a safe passage for civilians to reach Kabul airport
- Afghan women protest on the streets of Kabul for their rights to live in a fair and just society
- Taliban holds first press conference where spokesperson says women’s rights to be respected within Islamic law
- Afghan women will be expected to wear hijab but not burkha, Taliban spokesperson says
- Taliban spokesman claims that the group does not want anymore conflict or war
- Afghanistan must not slip “back to a hotbed for international terrorism”, UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said
- Russia claims that Afghanistan under the Taliban is better than it was under President Ashraf Ghani
- Surreal footage emerges showing Taliban members riding bumper cars and attempting to use gym equipment in Kabul
Woman news anchor loses job on state TV
A state TV news anchor in Afghanistan has been replaced by a male Taliban official.
Khadija Amin was taken off air on Monday after the Taliban took control of the country.
The New York Times reported that her boss told her that the Taliban have banned women from returning to work on state TV.
She told the newspaper: “What will I do next? The next generation will have nothing, everything we have achieved for 20 years will be gone.
“The Taliban is the Taliban. They have not changed,”
Socialist MPs slam ‘failed’ occupation of Afghanistan
Socialist Labour MPs have called on the British government to have its own foreign policy and cease being an “unquestioning partner” in military interventions led by the US.
The statement, which criticised the “failed” 20-year-long occupation of Afghanistan, came ahead of an emergency House of Commons debate on Wednesday on the Taliban’s takeover.
Jeremy Corbyn, Islington North MP and former Labour Party leader, said the statement by the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs – that he co-signed – was “welcome” ahead of the debate.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies