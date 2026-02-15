Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bangladesh’s newly elected government will press for former UK minister Tulip Siddiq’s extradition to serve jail time for alleged corruption, according to a top aide to prime minister-in-waiting Tarique Rahman.

The Labour MP has been sentenced in Bangladesh to four and two years in prison in two separate corruption cases.

She was convicted along with her aunt, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and other members of their family after being tried in absentia.

The Hampstead and Highgate MP has denied the allegations. She’s unlikely to serve the sentence as the UK doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Bangladesh.

“They’re both convicted criminals now,” Humayun Kabir, touted to be the foreign minister under Mr Rahman, told The Independent, referring to the UK lawmaker and her aunt. “So the judicial process is transparently pursuing them.”

The Independent has reached out to Ms Siddiq for comment.

Mr Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party won a landslide victory in the parliamentary election on Friday, returning to power after about two decades. The victory positions Mr Rahman, son of the late prime minister Khaleda Zia, to become the country’s leader almost 18 months after a bloody uprising in 2024 felled the Awami League government of Ms Hasina and sent her fleeing to India.

The UN estimated that at least 1,400 people died during the protest.

Ms Hasina has since been sentenced to death for committing crimes against humanity.

The former leader also faces a number of corruption cases and some of them name Ms Siddiq. After Bangladeshi prosecutors started proceedings against her, Ms Siddiq quit as the UK anti-corruption minister in early 2025.

“We will not interfere. We will let the judicial process decide their fate,” Mr Kabir, the foreign affairs adviser to Mr Rahman, said when asked whether the new government would drop the cases against Ms Siddiq and Ms Hasina.

“Tulip Siddiq is an embarrassment to the UK government,” he said, adding that the Keir Starmer government “needs to be clear” on its stance about criminals. “Criminals cannot use the British passport to shield their criminal activities.”

“There are ethical boundaries, ethical considerations, and moral considerations. So, if a government is weak on its ethical and moral convictions, then in dealing with criminals, it doesn't send out a good message to the world,” Mr Kabir said.

“So we expect the UK government will sternly deal with all those Awami League criminals and terrorists on UK soil who try to terrorise and destabilise Bangladesh using money laundering activities. And we will provide a list to the British government.”

“We want them back,” the aide added. “And in terms of extradition, we would want the UK to track these criminals. If we are going to be a strong partner with the UK on dealing with illegal migration, why can't the UK be any different in dealing with criminals that have fled to the UK territory from Bangladesh?”

Mr Kabir said the UK National Crime Agency freezing over £170m in assets, including nearly 300 properties, linked to former Bangladeshi minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, was a welcome move. “But more needs to be done,” he said.