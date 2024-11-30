Laos bans ‘Tiger’ vodka and whisky brand after suspected methanol poisoning deaths

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Authorities in Laos have reportedly banned the sale and consumption of a vodka and whisky brand after six tourists died from suspected methanol poisoning in Vang Vieng earlier this month.

An Australia travel advisory published on Friday said the Southeast Asian country has banned Tiger Vodka and Tiger Whisky.

“Lao authorities have issued an order prohibiting the sale and consumption of Tiger Vodka and Tiger Whisky due to concerns about these products being a health risk,” the advisory said.

“Be alert to the potential risks, particularly with spirit-based drinks including cocktails.”

The English-language state media of Laos has not reported on the apparent ban so far.

Advisories about the potentially deadly risk of drinking tainted alcohol following the poisonings have been issued by foreign governments to their citizens, rather than by Lao authorities.

The Laos government earlier said it was “profoundly saddened” by the deaths of the foreign tourists from alleged methanol poisoning and pledged to prosecute those responsible.

Australians Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles, both 19; Danes Anne-Sofie Orkild Coyman, 20, and Frela Vennervald Sorensen, 21; American James Louis Hutson, 57; and British lawyer Simone White, 28, died after consuming alcohol in Vang Vieng.

The manager of the Nana Backpacker Hostel who allegedly gave free shots of Lao vodka to about 100 guests has been detained, though he has denied the alcohol was contaminated, according to the Associated Press.

Methanol is a toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide, and alternative fuel source, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can cause serious illness if consumed.

Several countries, including Australia and the UK, have issued warnings to travellers about the dangers of consuming unlicensed alcohol in Laos. The UK has advised tourists to consume alcoholic beverages only from licenced stores and exercise caution with drinks offered for free or when purchasing spirit-based beverages.

According to CNN, Tiger Vodka and Tiger Whisky are locally produced Lao spirits, known for their low cost and frequent use in mixed drinks and cocktails. The brand does not seem to have a public website, and the vodka label states it is “distilled, blended, and bottled in Laos”.