Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Border Force workers to launch series of strikes over Christmas in pay dispute

PCS members working at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports will strike for eight days from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 07 December 2022 15:39
A Border Force officer checks passports (Steve Parsons/PA)
A Border Force officer checks passports (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Archive)

Border Force workers are to launch a series of strikes over Christmas in a bitter dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.

The Public and Commercial Services union announced its members working at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports will strike for eight days from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.

The union has already announced strikes at the Department for Work and Pensions, the Highways Agency and among driving examiners.

Around 1,000 Border Force workers will strike on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

They keep saying their door is open, but it is a very strange door because there’s nothing behind it

Mark Serwotka, PCS

Recommended

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the staff work at passport control so the strike will have a “significant impact”.

He warned the Government against bringing in the military to cover for the strikes, saying there was not enough time to train them properly.

Mr Serwotka has met Government ministers but he said they were refusing to increase a 2% pay rise.

“They keep saying their door is open, but it is a very strange door because there’s nothing behind it.”

He warned that the PCS will escalate industrial action in the new year unless the deadlock is broken.

Mr Serwotka also raised the prospect of co-ordinated action with other unions involved in disputes.

He said: “The Government can stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts money on the table.

“Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. They are desperate. They are being told there is no money for them, while they watch ministers giving out Government contracts worth billions of pounds to their mates.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. We encourage all parties to resolve this dispute quickly

Heathrow spokesperson

“Some sections of the media have accused us of playing politics with these strikes. Let me be clear: our dispute is with the employer.

“We will fight to improve our members’ pay, terms and conditions regardless of who is in Downing Street.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure passengers get through the border safely and as quickly as possible.

“We are working closely with airlines and Border Force on mitigation plans for potential strike action by Border Force officers and these plans will now be implemented for the notified days.

“The Home Office advises that immigration and customs checks may take longer during peak times on strike days, and Heathrow will support Border Force to minimise these impacts with the aim of processing passengers through the border as efficiently as possible.

Recommended

“Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. We encourage all parties to resolve this dispute quickly.”

The airport pointed out that the workers involved in the strikes are employed by the Home Office, not Heathrow.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in