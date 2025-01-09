Marks & Spencer sales surge over Christmas, boosted by bumper food division

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer’s sales surged 5.6% compared with the third quarter of 2023, which includes the vital Christmas trading period.

The retailer saw £4.06 billion in sales for the three months to December 28, just under two-thirds of which came from its food division, which saw its biggest ever trading day during the period.

M&S food sales grew 8.7% year-on-year, compared with just 1% sales growth across its clothing, home and beauty departments.

Chief executive Stuart Machin has led a turnaround in the business since joining in 2022, which has included spending money on larger food stores to bolster its most profitable line.

However, its clothing division also saw its best ever online weekly sales total, marking a striking comeback from being seen as unfashionable for much of the last decade.

Mr Machin said: “This was another good Christmas for M&S, building on a strong performance in the prior year.

“Sales records were broken across the business, with food recording its biggest day and clothing, home and beauty online its biggest week, but we’re not complacent – as a growth business it’s our job to break records.

“The external environment remains challenging, with cost and economic headwinds to navigate, but there is much within our control.”

Mr Machin warned before Christmas that measures in the October budget would hit Marks & Spencer’s bottom line to the tune of £120 million, and refused to rule out price rises to offset the extra costs.

The retailer said on Thursday that the outlook for economic growth and inflation remains “uncertain”, adding that the business faces “higher costs from well-documented increases in taxation”.

“However there remain substantial opportunities and we are focused on what is within our control, as we reshape M&S for growth.”

The vast majority of sales come from M&S’s UK and Ireland business, which recorded a 6.4% like-for-like sales rise.

Its international sales came in at £178 million, a 2.8% drop compared with last year.