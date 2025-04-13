Military planners called in amid Birmingham bin strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Military planners have been called in to help tackle the mounting piles of rubbish on Birmingham’s streets following a month-long strike by refuse workers.

The all-out strike, which began on March 11 as part of a dispute over pay, has seen thousands of tonnes of rubbish go uncollected and warnings of a public health emergency.

Birmingham City Council has already appealed to neighbouring authorities for assistance but the Government has now asked for help from the Army in tackling the crisis.

The move will see a small number of planners assigned to provide temporary logistical support for a short period.

They will be office-based and soldiers are not being deployed to collect rubbish.

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government has already provided a number of staff to support the council with logistics and make sure the response on the ground is swift to address the associated public health risks.

“In light of the ongoing public health risk, a small number of office-based military personnel with operational planning expertise have been made available to Birmingham City Council to further support in this area.

“This builds on a range of measures we’ve supported the council on to date – including neighbouring authorities providing additional vehicles and crews, and opening household waste centres to Birmingham residents.”

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner urged members of the Unite union to accept an “improved” deal while Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the strike had “escalated way out of hand”.

But the dispute has further strained relations between Labour and Unite, with the union’s general secretary Sharon Graham speaking out against “the constant attacks and briefings against these low-paid bin workers”.

She said: “It is important to reiterate the truth, as opposed to the lies being peddled in an attempt to distract.

“This dispute is not about greed or increased pay. This dispute is about workers losing up to £8,000 of their pay – which for some is almost a quarter.”

The council says only 17 workers will be affected, and they stand to lose much less than Unite has claimed.

Ms Graham added that a partial deal on pay protection for some workers had already been agreed and urged the council to accept a wider offer the union had put forward.

A further ballot on a deal to end the strike is expected to take place on Monday.