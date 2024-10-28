Plus500 posts revenue jump as expansion strategy pays off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Trading platform business Plus500 revealed stronger revenues for the past quarter, but saw profit margins dip on the back of investment.

The London-listed firm said the rise in sales showed that its recent expansion plans were paying off.

Plus500 told shareholders on Monday that revenues increased by 11% to 187.3 million US dollars (£144.2 million) for the three months to September 30.

This was supported by a 21% increase in new customers to 24,922 for the quarter, while active customer numbers were up 2% for the period.

It increased its customer base on the back of “strong progress” in its growth strategy.

The firm highlighted particularly strong growth in the US market, where its business-to-business and retail operations delivered record performances.

Meanwhile, the group said earnings grew by 2% to 82.2 million dollars (£63.3 million) over the quarter.

However, this came as earnings margins dipped to 44%, from 48% a year earlier, due to its investment into new markets and new products.

David Zruia, chief executive of the company, said: “Plus500 delivered further strategic and operational successes during the third quarter of 2024 as the group continues to go from strength-to-strength across its global operations.

“Underpinned by a strong financial position, the group remains strategically well positioned to capture both short-term market dynamics, as well as the longer-term structural growth trends in its end markets, as evidenced by the strong momentum seen during 2024 to date.”

Shares in the company were 0.2% higher after early trading.