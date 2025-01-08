London’s FTSE 250 slumps and pound weakens as UK gilt yields spike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London’s stock markets faltered on Wednesday, with the FTSE 250 slumping to a five-month low and the pound weakening as UK long-term borrowing costs continued to spike.

The FTSE 100 was treading water, closing just 5.75 points, or 0.07 per cent, higher at 8,251.03.

Meanwhile, the more domestically focused FTSE 250 tumbled 2 per cent, as mid-cap stocks came under pressure while government borrowing costs continued to surge.

A continued sell-off in the bond market saw the yield of 30-year gilts hit a peak of 5.36 per cent, the highest level since 1998.

Investors have been reacting to concerns over the threat of stagflation and a wider global sell-off in government bonds.

The cautious attitude is evident across markets, but it seems to be the UK that is bearing the brunt Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst for IG, said: “The mood music around the UK continues to deteriorate as 30-year gilt yields rise to their highest level in over a quarter of a century.

“Investors have come back from the festive break in a sour mood concerning the UK and have now decided that the UK’s cheap status is not an attraction but instead a reflection of the poor situation facing the British economy.

“The cautious attitude is evident across markets but it seems to be the UK that is bearing the brunt.”

The value of the pound slid by 1 per cent against the US dollar, at 1.2355, the lowest level since April last year. Sterling was also down 0.6 per cent against the euro, at 1.199.

In Paris, the Cac 40 slid 0.49 per cent, and in Frankfurt, the Dax closed 0.05 per cent lower.

Over in New York, trading got off to a hesitant start, with both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices more or less flat by the time European markets closed.

In company news, energy giant Shell said it expects to take a $1.3bn (£1bn) hit in the final quarter of its financial year from payments for emission certificates in Germany and the US.

The company also said it expects profits in its gas business to be “significantly lower” in the fourth quarter than the previous three months because of hedging contracts expiring.

Shares in Shell closed 1.4 per cent lower.

Model train maker Hornby enjoyed a boost to its share price after revealing its sales lifted over the Christmas period, with revenues surging in December.

The Margate-based company said the strong festive performance has helped overall group sales lift by 8 per cent in the financial year to date. Its share price climbed 12.2 per cent at the close.