Cupra tops and tails its line-up with Raval and Tindaya

Cupra has taken the wraps off two electric models at the Munich Motor Show, unveiling a camouflaged version of its upcoming Raval supermini alongside a dramatic concept called the Tindaya, which previews the brand’s future design direction and a potential range-topping SUV.

The Raval, which is a sister car to another Munich show star the Volkswagen ID.Polo, will enter production in the coming months and make its world premiere in Barcelona in March 2026, according to Markus Haupt, Interim CEO of Cupra.

open image in gallery The Cupra Raval will be the first of VW Group's small EVs to hit the market next year ( Steve Fowler )

The car will be the first model from the Volkswagen Group’s Electric Urban Car family to reach the market ahead of the ID.Polo and Skoda Epiq, with all models, plus the Volkswagen ID.Cross, all made in Spain at the Martorell factory near Barcelona.

At just four metres long and based on the MEB+ platform, the front-wheel-drive Raval has been engineered to combine compact dimensions with dynamic handling. All versions will feature a 15mm-lower ride height than the standard platform, with the top-spec VZ model delivering up to 166kW of power with an electronic slip differential and uprated suspension.

The Raval will also offer two battery sizes, multiple trim levels and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including Travel Assist, 360-degree cameras and Intelligent Park Assist.

The Raval’s name is inspired by a district in central Barcelona, and the Munich show car car wore a camouflage wrap featuring a street map of the area.

open image in gallery The Cupra Tindaya showcar previews a new range topper for the Spanish brand ( Cupra )

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Haupt said Cupra’s approach was rooted in youth-focused design and emotional appeal. “We have the youngest customers inside the VW Group with an average age of 43,” he said. “We have a very clear DNA with the things we want to see in our cars, and we are very strict with that. When we think about a new car we start with the design.

“The first priority is we need to make a car that keeps our DNA and automatically attracts more young people. And then we also have the ecosystem of Cupra [sponsorship of] concerts, sports and padel. We do lots of things and I think this is complimenting very well.

“We make emotional cars, sporty cars. We have motorsport in our DNA. Even the name comes from the motorsport of our brand. And on Formula E we made our first pole position, first podium, first race victory. And keeping also this link between street cars and racing is as crucial as striking design.”

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Cupra also held a separate event in Munich to reveal the Tindaya showcar, a fastback-style SUV concept described as a statement of the brand’s future design language. Named after a volcanic mountain in Fuerteventura, the 4.72m concept showcases a rugged profile, prominent shoulders, and a copper-tone colour scheme that transitions from grey to beige.

open image in gallery The Tindaya has been designed to broaden Cupra's appeal and take the brand into new markets ( Cupra )

Inside, the Tindaya uses a driver-focused layout, with a 24in freeform display, yoke-style steering wheel, and a central console housing ‘The Jewel’ – a multifunctional glass prism interface that controls drive modes and cabin settings through light and sound.

The cabin features sustainable materials including bio-attributed leather, Bcomp flax fibre, and 3D-printed aluminium elements. A two-plus-two layout with rear-hinged doors and sculpted bucket seats is combined with advanced digital displays and a suite of driving modes designed to deliver immersive, performance-led or connected experiences.

Haupt said the Tindaya would influence future Cupra models and help fill a key gap in the line-up. “The Tindaya is our design future language. And this car should inspire what will come in the near future,” he said. “It’s quite a big car. And this is also what the tribe of our customers are demanding from us – an SUV, which is the segment that is booming everywhere.”

He added: “With Tindaya we’re also making a car that is able to go to lots of markets. We don’t concentrate on one thing. It’s a car that we will see in Europe and in many markets, but it’s a car that we’ll see also overseas.”