MG set to go small and large with MG2 and MGS6 electric cars

MG’s all-electric range is set to grow even more in the next couple of years with the launch of two new models.

Speaking at the launch of MG’s new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y-rivalling IM5 and IM6 models, David Allison, MG UK’s head of product and planning, told us that “new electric models at the top and bottom of the current mainstream MG line-up would be logical”.

That would mean an MG HS-sized SUV to sit above the new and already big-selling MGS5 model – likely to be called the MGS6 – but with a clear differentiation between that and the IM5 and IM6 models.

open image in gallery A new MGS6 model could look something like this, offering MGHS space with MGS5 style ( Steve Fowler )

Then a smaller supermini-sized EV to sit below the MG4 is expected to arrive. As the MG3 name is already taken by the brand’s popular hybrid and petrol supermini, expect the smaller EV to be badged MG2.

Our own images show what the bigger MG6S could look like, taking design cues from the MGS5 and applying it to a larger car about the same size as the MG HS. We’d expect the MG6S to use an extended version of the platform that the MG5S sits on and with a bigger batter – possibly up to 77kWh – to offer a range of more than 300 miles.

The new MG6S would likely target other family-friendly electric models such as the Skoda Enyaq and Renault Scenic, with prices starting at around £34,000.

At the other end of the scale, MG is set to launch its MG2 to take on the likes of the Renault 5, Hyundai Inster, Fiat Grande Panda and Citroen eC3.

The MG2 will have a clear eye on cost, especially with the Volkswagen ID. 2 set to launch at prices close to £20,000, so will only be available with a smaller battery – possibly around 50kWh – to offer a city-focused range of just over 200 miles.

Our second image shows how MG could translate its latest design language from the MGS5 SUV into a sporty supermini with a hint of SUV to it.

These new models highlight how MG’s 115 dealers are set to offer a two-tier line up with the new IM5 and IM6 models sitting above the rest of the MG range. They’ll be busy selling the new IM models this year, so expect the MG2 and MG6S to arrive some time in 2026.