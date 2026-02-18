New all-electric Polestar 5, 4, 2 and 7 models confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Tesla has announced it’ll reduce its lineup from four to just two models, all-electric rival Polestar has announced what it describes as the largest model offensive in its history. Four new electric Polestars will arrive over the next three years as the Chinese-owned, Swedish brand looks to expand into new segments and grow volumes.

By 2028 Polestar will have introduced the Polestar 5 grand tourer, a crossover variant of its best-selling Polestar 4 and a completely new successor to the original Tesla Model 3-rivalling Polestar 2. Finally, the Polestar 7 will arrive that’s set to take on the Tesla Model Y in the world’s biggest-selling EV sector.

Deliveries of the Polestar 5, a four-door GT first presented in 2025 and developed in the UK, are expected to begin in the summer of this year. Meanwhile, the new version of the Polestar 4 will follow later this year with customer deliveries due to start in the fourth quarter of 2026. The next-generation Polestar 2 is scheduled for launch in early 2027, while the Polestar 7 compact SUV is planned for introduction in 2028.

open image in gallery The new Polestar 5 was partly developed in the UK ( Polestar )

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, said: “Following our best sales year ever, we are now launching the largest model offensive in our history, with four premium EVs coming to market within three years. We are targeting the heart of the EV market, where customer demand and profit pools are high. Combined with our continued retail sales network expansion and a growing customer base, we are setting the foundations for profitable growth and operational improvement.

“Polestar 5 is our brand halo car, bringing a new level of performance and luxury to the grand-tourer segment. With incredible handling and a lightweight bonded aluminium platform, the four-door GT has already received fantastic reviews, as part of its launch tour across Europe.”

The Polestar 4, launched in 2024 and already the brands biggest seller, will gain an additional variant aimed at broadening its appeal. Lohscheller said: “Polestar 4 coupé is our current bestseller. Already by the end of this year, we will launch a new variant of Polestar 4, based on the same great technology. With this car, Polestar will once again set new standards. Sweden is famous for its estate cars, and its SUVs are world-class. We are combining the space of an estate and the versatility of an SUV with the dynamic performance that is Polestar.”

The Polestar 2, which the firm describes as the foundation of its brand, will be replaced by a completely new successor in early 2027. Lohscheller commented: “Polestar 2 is the foundation of our brand, with over 190,000 cars sold and an enthusiastic community of customers. Bringing the next generation of this iconic car in record speed, by the start of next year, is very exciting. The car that we became known for will play a key role of our future success.”

open image in gallery The Polestar 7 will launch to battle the Tesla Model Y in the world's biggest-selling EV category ( Polestar )

Looking further ahead, the Polestar 7 will see the brand enter the compact SUV segment, which it says accounted for approximately one third of total battery-electric vehicle volumes in 2025. Lohscheller said: “With Polestar 7 we are entering the largest EV segment in Europe, the compact SUV segment, we are convinced that we can offer customers a progressive performance-driven car for a very attractive price point, built in Europe.”

Alongside the product expansion, Polestar said it expects low double-digit retail volume growth in 2026, supported by a 30 per cent expansion of its retail network. The sales mix is expected to evolve, with a greater share of Polestar 4 models, and the company said it will focus more heavily on the retail channel to drive what it described as “quality sales growth”.

open image in gallery A more practical version of the big-selling Polestar 4 will arrive this year ( Polestar )

The announcement follows what Polestar described as its best year ever in terms of retail sales in 2025, achieved despite what it called a challenging geopolitical and economic environment.

Lohscheller said: “2025 was a year of continuous operational progress and delivery. With our attractive model lineup, strong shareholder support and partners with access to the latest technology, Polestar is set to become one of the winners of the automotive industry’s transformation.”

Polestar currently only sells three models globally – Polestar 2, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 – across 28 markets in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The brand’s success in the UK, where it saw a 95 per cent growth in sales in 2025, is set to provide a benchmark for other global markets, while Loescheller continues to confirm that the brand will remain all-electric and not bow to pressure to return to its roots with a hybrid model like the performance Polestar 1.