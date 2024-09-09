Peugeot e-308 review: Smart-looking EV comes at a price

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Peugeot e-308 has a lot going for it, but it’s hampered by list prices that put it up against some more talented rivals. If you can get a decent discount and a low-rate finance deal, it becomes more attractive, but if you’re a company car driver, you’ll still be paying tax on a figure that’s close to the official list price.

It’s something of a shame, because I love the way the e-308 looks on the outside and the interior not only looks fantastic, but the quality is impressive, too. Space inside is competitive, but the tech on board is already starting to feel a little old. There’s only one battery to choose from and the claimed maximum range of 257 isn’t great either.

Overall, it’s not quite as good as its VW Group rivals such as the Cupra Born, or the Kia Niro, BYD Dolphin or MG4, but still competitive.

How we tested

I took the 308 on A- and B-roads near where I live as well as on longer motorway trips. My friends and family got a good opportunity to give their views on everything from the style and practicality to the colour

Peugeot e-308: From £35,550, Peugeot.co.uk

The Peugeot 308 can also be had as a plug-in hybrid and a petrol model ( Peugeot )

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Stunning looks, high quality, comfortable ride

Expensive to buy, range isn’t big enough and charging not fast enough Price range: £38,550 - £40,620

£38,550 - £40,620 Battery size: 54kWh

54kWh Maximum claimed range: 257 miles

257 miles Miles per kWh: 2.6

2.6 Maximum charging rate: 100kW

100kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.65

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The 308 can also be had as a plug-in hybrid and a petrol model, but the battery electric version is the one that offers the near-silent environment that complements the car’s supple ride. Performance is brisk rather than scorching, but, again, that suits the car’s cosseting feel-good character. It verges on smug, to be honest, but it’s got a lot to be smug about.

I should mention range too, which officially claims to be up to 257 miles, but I’d judge as a realistic 180 to 200 miles, depending on the weather and driving style (EVs are sensitive to these).

It’ll take about eight hours to completely charge at home on a standard 7.4kW charger, but only half an hour to top up and get you to 80 per cent capacity on a fast commercial charger. That said, the maximum rate the E-308 is 100kW – others can charge faster.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The e-308 comes very well equipped as standard, and the cabin is a model of good taste. I don’t suppose the stitching on the dash is done by hand, but the green threads add a nice touch of quality.

Underneath all that is standard Stellantis electric hatch kit, and the controls for the automatic transmission, electric brake and driving modes – which will be very familiar to anyone who’s driven a recent model Citroen, smaller Jeep, Vauxhall, Fiat or DS.

Personally, I’d prefer a proper additional heads-up display, where the essentials for speed and satnav directions are projected on the windscreen (as if onto the road ahead), but Peugeot’s trademark “i-Cockpit”, which plonks the main dials in a high binnacle, is slightly obscured by the steering wheel.

The downside is the boot, which is smaller than the hybrid and petrol versions. That’s the price that has to be paid for where Peugeot puts its battery pack – at 361 litres it’s down on the 412-litre boot the petrol 308 gets.

The e-308 comes very well equipped as standard ( The Independent )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Peugeot’s i-Cockpit, at last, works better in the e-308 than in other models, although the small steering wheel still obscures part of the display unless you have the wheel positioned low. But the digital display is clear and can be customised.

The infotainment screen looks nice, but suffers from the usual foibles of making it too difficult to control some of the car’s functions – the climate control, for example – than it should do. A separate, smaller display underneath the main screen can be customised, but I think either a bigger screen with more easily accessible controls, or more proper buttons would be better.

There is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that connects wirelessly, but I wasn’t blown away by the optional (£810) high-end Focal audio system.

There’s plenty of other luxury and safety tech on board, with some models available with adaptive cruise control that’ll take care of accelerating, braking and steering – with you still in control – on the motorway.

Prices and running costs

I usually warned folk to sit down when I vouchsafed the cost of this mainstream-brand, mid-size five-door, five-seat, all-electric hatchback; £43,020 as it stood before them in all its verdant gorgeousness.

So, it’s all quite appealing… but the price? Well, there are bargains to be had, because there’s a certain amount of politically-driven disarray in the new EV market right now. I notice, for example, that Carwow are offering these E-308s for about £29,000, and what must be very lightly used ones for £24,000. These prices won’t last forever though. Just make sure you find one in olivine green.

We weren’t blown away by the optional sound system upgrade ( The Independent )

Peugeot e-308 rivals

Renault Scenic

Jeep Avenger

Cupra Born

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

From a standard 7.4kW home charger it’ll charge from 20 to 80 per cent in four hours and 25 minutes. At a 100kW rapid charger, it’ll do the same charge in 3o minutes

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Starting at over £38,000 the E-308 is expensive. I think there are better buys out there for similar money

Does Peugeot replace batteries for free?

The batteries are covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for up to 70 per cent of original capacity

The verdict: Peugeot e-308

My friends and neighbours were green with envy. After hearing the list price, they went green around the gills. But I do think the 308 is an impressive new electric hatchback and it’s possible to keep those costs down.