Snoop Dogg biopic is in development with Universal Pictures

‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ rapper will serve as the film’s producer

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 09 November 2022 20:57
Comments
Snoop Dogg Files Trademark For "Snoop Doggs" Hot Dog Brand

Snoop Dogg is currently developing his own biopic with Universal Pictures.

On Wednesday (9 November), the studio announced that it would be bringing the iconic rapper’s life to the big screen.

The 51-year-old Grammy-winning artist will serve as the film’s producer. It will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two Black Panther films, and directed by Allen Hughes, the filmmaker of Menace II Society.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind," Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

"It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Universal previously turned the story of rap group NWA into the hit 2015 film Straight Outta Compton and also released the acclaimed Eminem biopic 8 Mile in 2002.

Director Cole said the studio “has proven they can guide a movie like this to something special”.

Snoop Dogg

(Invision)

Snoop Dogg broke through in the early Nineties as part of the West Coast rap scene as a collaborator of Dr Dre’s. He has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide in his three-decade career.

He will produce the film along with Sara Ramaker and Hughes.

