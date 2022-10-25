Snoop Dogg’s professional “blunt roller” has claimed that the rapper smokes up to 150 joints every day.

Renegade Piranha says she reckons she has rolled around 450,000 blunts for the musician since she took on the responsibility.

The 51-year-old lives in California, where recreational marijuana use is legal, and pays up to $50,000 (£43,560) with free weed thrown in as a perk.

“I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints,” Ms Piranha told The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

