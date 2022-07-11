UK weather - live: Urgent heatwave warning as Britain braces for hottest day of year
Met Office issues Level Three heat alert as temperatures set to soar to 33C on Monday
Britain is set to swealter on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far on Monday.
Highs of 33C are expected in some areas on Monday afternoon, with central, southern and eastern England all experiencing the rising temperatures, the Met Office said.
It could mark the hottest day of the year so far, with the UK’s record high for this year currently standing at 32.7C, which was recorded at Heathrow on June 17.
It will also means parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including the Maldives and Marbella in Spain.
Temperatures are expected to soar this week - ahead of a further blast of hot weather over the weekend and the prolonged period of heat is likely to meet the conditions to be classed as a heatwave.
A Level Three Heat Health Alert has been issued by the Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from 9am on Monday to 9am on Friday in the east and south-east of England, with the rest of the nation having a level 2 alert in place.
Britain set for hottest day of the year
Britons are set to sizzle on what could be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures predicted to possibly hit 33C.
The Met Office has said the mercury in central, southern and eastern England will soar on Monday afternoon amid a heatwave blasting the nation.
Parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including areas in Jamaica, the Maldives and the Bahamas, with the hot weather set to last until the weekend.
Britain could see hottest day of year with temperatures of 33C ‘very possible’
The Met Office has said the mercury in central, southern and eastern England will soar on Monday afternoon.
Latest Met Office forecast
Here’s the latest forecast from the Met Office. Look away now if you (like I) aren’t too keen on all this heatwave business.
What is a heatwave?
The term gets bandied about a lot, but the Met Office has a set of very specific conditions that must be met before a spell of warm weather can officially be called a heatwave.
And if the forecasts are to be believed, parts of the UK will indeed see a heatwave this week, as the country braces for an extended period of hot weather.
This handy guide explains exactly what a heatwave is.
Explained: What is a heatwave?
Blazing sunshine and scorching temperatures return to UK
Welcome
Good morning, hope you’re all keeping cool. Welcome to the Independent’s weather blog for Monday, 11 July. We’re expecting today to be the hottest day of the year so far, so stay with us for the latest heatwave updates.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies