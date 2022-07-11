✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Britain is set to swealter on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far on Monday.

Highs of 33C are expected in some areas on Monday afternoon, with central, southern and eastern England all experiencing the rising temperatures, the Met Office said.

It could mark the hottest day of the year so far, with the UK’s record high for this year currently standing at 32.7C, which was recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

It will also means parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including the Maldives and Marbella in Spain.

Temperatures are expected to soar this week - ahead of a further blast of hot weather over the weekend and the prolonged period of heat is likely to meet the conditions to be classed as a heatwave.

A Level Three Heat Health Alert has been issued by the Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from 9am on Monday to 9am on Friday in the east and south-east of England, with the rest of the nation having a level 2 alert in place.