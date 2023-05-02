Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This is the moment a motorist appears to drive through a climate protest, while allegedly running over a woman’s foot.

A video shared online by the campaign group Just Stop Oil shows a driver making their way down a road in London, despite the band of activists blocking the car’s path.

One protester attempts to block the car from passing, but the motorist continues driving.

The activist then falls to the ground while her fellow demonstrators claim the driver had “gone over her foot”.

A protestor attempts to block the car as it makes its way down the road (Just Stop Oil)

Police say they are appealing for information about the incident.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a person was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Holloway Road, Islington, whilst engaged in a protest, at around 10:00hrs, today Tuesday 2 May.

“The incident was brought to police attention after being circulated on social media and shows the person being involved in collision with a grey Renault Megane.

The vehicle appears to collide with the protestor, before continue to drive down the road (Just Stop Oil)

“If you were the person or have any information about the incident please report by calling 101, tweeting @MetCC or online at www.met.police.uk/.”

The Independent has approached Just Stop Oil for comment.

Just Stop Oil supporters continued their daily march through the streets of central London on Wednesday as part of their call for the government to halt licensing any new fossil fuel projects in the UK. More than 50 activists walked from Regent Street and Parliament Square at 7.30am.

In a press release, the group quoted one of its supporters, Sarah Benn, 56, a former NHS GP of 32 years from Birmingham, as saying: “As a doctor, I have dealt with many emergencies, and the first thing you do in that situation is to urgently remove what is causing or worsening the situation.

A protestor is seen sitting on the road following the collision, while activists around her claim the car “ran over her foot” (Just Stop Oil)

“We face a climate and ecological emergency, yet our government sits on its hands and mouths platitudes – instead of taking the no-brainer first step of ending new fossil fuel licences.

“My youngest starts GCSEs this week but instead of being home supporting and encouraging him, I’m here slow-marching with Just Stop Oil – because I’m terrified for him.

“Good exam grades are pointless in the face of uncontrollable flooding and wildfires, crop failures, food shortages, the collapse of the NHS and everything we love.”

Another of those taking action was Noah Crane, 18, an A-Level student from Norfolk, who said: “We have seen time and again that words are not sufficient to bring about necessary social change.

“The people who are both the most powerful and the most greedy in the world are making billions from selling our futures; they aren’t going to stop just because we ask nicely. We have to demand it.

“If, throughout all of human history, there has ever been a time to take action, it is now.”

Just Stop Oil says its members will slow march from 7am every weekday and from midday every Saturday at Parliament Square “until we win”.